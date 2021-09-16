Opinion: Civic duty to protect from deadly disease

When will the pandemic end so life can return to “normal”? It’s really up to us, collectively as Montanans and Americans, to take the necessary actions that will end the pandemic. Once we accept the fact that our viral adversary SARSCoV2 and the pandemic represent a perfect lesson in natural science, the better we humans can adapt. The SARSCoV2 virus is among the simplest of life forms on earth. How then does this virus devastate the earth’s most advanced organism, Homo sapiens?

The reality is that much of the trauma, death and destruction brought by the pandemic is a reflection of our human condition, not the virus. The virus does not diabolically scheme nor prey upon us; it simply exists. The virus’s power comes from the most fundamental force in biology: evolution, where viral DNA continuously mutates as viral offspring undergo adaption and selection. Hence, the emergence of SARSCoV2 with multiple “variants” that confound our efforts to end the pandemic and return to normal.

Our best weapon against SARSCoV2 is human intelligence, emanating from our evolutionary advanced brain. Humans are unrivaled in our natural ability to develop, record and communicate information and technology. Our teams of scientists have proven they can develop the tools to defeat SARSCoV2, but our intellectual advantage only works if we use it collectively, not divisively.