Opinion: Civic duty to protect from deadly disease

When will the pandemic end so life can return to “normal”? It’s really up to us, collectively as Montanans and Americans, to take the necessary actions that will end the pandemic. Once we accept the fact that our viral adversary SARSCoV2 and the pandemic represent a perfect lesson in natural science, the better we humans can adapt. The SARSCoV2 virus is among the simplest of life forms on earth. How then does this virus devastate the earth’s most advanced organism, Homo sapiens?
The reality is that much of the trauma, death and destruction brought by the pandemic is a reflection of our human condition, not the virus. The virus does not diabolically scheme nor prey upon us; it simply exists. The virus’s power comes from the most fundamental force in biology: evolution, where viral DNA continuously mutates as viral offspring undergo adaption and selection. Hence, the emergence of SARSCoV2 with multiple “variants” that confound our efforts to end the pandemic and return to normal.
Our best weapon against SARSCoV2 is human intelligence, emanating from our evolutionary advanced brain. Humans are unrivaled in our natural ability to develop, record and communicate information and technology. Our teams of scientists have proven they can develop the tools to defeat SARSCoV2, but our intellectual advantage only works if we use it collectively, not divisively.
That unified effort isn’t proving to be easy. There is an abundance of misinformation, with political agendas causing confusion and division. We can resolve one debate here: Use of masks.
A recent publication in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) supports use of masks based on conclusive scientific evidence:
1. When a vast majority or entirety of a group wear masks, they effectively reduce transmission of SARSCoV2.
2. Higher stringency N95 masks can block the virus, preventing infection in an individual. Surgical or cloth masks have not shown that capability, but wearing most any mask prevents us from infecting one another, effectively lowering the infection rate and deadening the pandemic.
3. Wearing masks is inconvenient and uncomfortable. However, in this deadly pandemic and we must exploit every tool to mitigate the suffering, death and economic damage from an unchecked virus.
4. Prevention using masks, good hygiene, social distancing and vaccination are actually the easy measures to combat the deadly virus, compared to the more difficult measures like shutting down schools, closing businesses and interrupting supply chains. Mandates for masks and vaccines are good public policies that are backed by extensive scientific data.
Ultimately, we can't have it both ways. We can't fight half of a war by partially employing our best weapons (masks, vaccines) and then expect the pandemic to subside. While our dedicated scientists continuously develop better technology and our heroic practitioners treat the sick and dying, it is up to us to listen to those who seek to unite us, agree on the facts and move forward, together. This virus could persist for decades, and unmasked/unvaccinated people only prolong the pandemic by serving as an incubator for the constantly mutating virus.
To end the pandemic we must win over the skeptics and defeat misinformation because the scientific evidence is clear, masks and vaccines work. It is our civic duty to battle the pandemic and protect our fellow Montanans and Americans from a deadly disease.
John F. Kennedy once said “ask not what your country can do for you, (rather) ask what you can do for your country.” The answer: Wear a mask, socially distance and get vaccinated. That’s not asking a lot, it’s the least we can do for our country.
Dr. Douglas Coffin, Ph.D. is a former Montana legislator (House District 93) from Missoula. He is a current professor of molecular genetics at the University of Montana. His opinions are his own and do not represent university.