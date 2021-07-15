Opinion: Cleaning the air in commercial spaces

Today we’re focusing on creating clean indoor air in large spaces. Anyone who owns, works in, or goes to a school, office, indoor recreation area, fitness center, etc. should be thinking about this. Many of these buildings will have air conditioning, but they may not have effective filtration for wildfire smoke. There is no indoor air quality standard for particulate matter, and Montana does not currently require building operators to provide cleaner indoor air when smoke rolls into town. The indoor air may be cooler, but there’s no guarantee it will be cleaner.
HVAC systems are designed to meet standards set forth by ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers). Currently, ASHRAE requires new commercial buildings to use MERV 8 filters, and that’s what you’ll typically find in buildings around town. MERV stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value. The higher the MERV, the better the filter will be at removing small particles. MERV 8 filters are fine most of the year, but a higher MERV filter will do a better job protecting indoor air during a smoke event. The ideal MERV for removing fine particles in smoke is MERV 13 or better.
Until this February, there were no ASHRAE wildfire smoke guidelines for commercial building operators interested in creating cleaner indoor air. Then, in a monumental step toward helping communities better prepare for smoke events, ASHRAE released a framework for wildfire smoke-prone areas to assist building operators and facility managers better protect indoor occupants. The framework includes detailed instructions for creating a smoke readiness plan. Wildfire smoke is a near-annual occurrence, which means it needn’t catch anyone by surprise. With a little preparation, commercial spaces can offer their occupants safer indoor environments.
One of the first recommendations in ASHRAE’s framework is to upgrade HVAC filters during smoke events. Just as important, however, is the recommendation to inspect the HVAC system and perform any necessary maintenance before the smoke arrives. If the dampers that control outdoor air intake are broken in the open position, smoke is going to come inside, and the constant stream of smoky air will undermine benefits from your filters. In 2019 and 2020, the health department teamed up with EPA to assess indoor air quality in commercial buildings around Missoula County, and we found HVAC maintenance is critical for keeping smoke outside. Unfortunately, many HVAC systems in our study showed signs of disrepair, and the buildings had higher indoor smoke concentrations than we expected.
In addition to upgrading HVAC filters and performing maintenance, ASHRAE recommends reducing the amount of smoky outdoor air entering the building through windows and doors and, if possible, reducing the fresh air intake on the HVAC system during the smoke event. Care must be taken to avoid creating negative pressure that would draw air inside through cracks in the building envelope.
ASHRAE’s full recommendations for commercial buildings are available online: Planning Framework for Protecting Commercial Building Occupants from Smoke During Wildfire Events.
Wildfire smoke season came early this year, but commercial building operators can still benefit from implementing as much of the framework as feasible this summer.
If you have a commercial space and cannot upgrade your HVAC filter, consider investing in some portable air cleaners with true HEPA filtration. You should particularly consider going this route if there will be anyone with heart or lung disease, children, pregnant women or elderly persons using that space, or if people will be exercising in the space.
For more tips on keeping homes, offices and commercial spaces smoke free this wildfire season visit MontanaWildfireSmoke.org.
Sarah Coefield is the Missoula City-County Health Department air quality specialist.