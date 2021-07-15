Opinion: Cleaning the air in commercial spaces

One of the first recommendations in ASHRAE’s framework is to upgrade HVAC filters during smoke events. Just as important, however, is the recommendation to inspect the HVAC system and perform any necessary maintenance before the smoke arrives. If the dampers that control outdoor air intake are broken in the open position, smoke is going to come inside, and the constant stream of smoky air will undermine benefits from your filters. In 2019 and 2020, the health department teamed up with EPA to assess indoor air quality in commercial buildings around Missoula County, and we found HVAC maintenance is critical for keeping smoke outside. Unfortunately, many HVAC systems in our study showed signs of disrepair, and the buildings had higher indoor smoke concentrations than we expected.