Opinion: Collaborative support for Ripley Forest Service Project

The governing board of the Kootenai Forest Stakeholders Coalition has voted unanimously to support a legal defense of the Forest Service Ripley project. This vote represents the strength and importance of the collaborative process the group is dedicated to.

The KFSC represents a diverse mix of forest users, including environmental groups, that work together to seek solutions to forest management issues. A fundamental reality we all recognize is that the ample public lands that surround our communities are suitable for a diverse mix of uses, including timber and recreation, wilderness and wildlife.

The Ripley project calls for a combination of timber harvest and fuels reduction in a large area of some 29,000 acres near Libby, just east of Highway 2 and south of the river. The project area includes a good deal of private lands, homes and development, the Libby airport and an extensive road system.

It seems crystal clear to all of us that a priority for management of this area, so close to town, should be to reduce fire risk and provide diverse recreation activities. The Ripley project, which benefited from ample public involvement, is designed to do just that.