Opinion: Commend Missoula's affordable housing efforts

“The dignity of the human being is inviolable.”

So states the Declaration of Rights in our Montana Constitution. Although this sentiment is found in scores of other public documents, ranging from the German Constitution to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Montana is alone among the 50 states in placing this right within our Constitution.

Civic leaders, religious leaders and leaders from business, labor and politics have defined the conditions that are indispensable to a life of dignity. They recognized that such a life must include, for each one of us, the right to affordable housing that is decent, safe and secure.

Missoula faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. At a time when buyers are lining up to make million dollar offers on Missoula homes, more and more of our residents are without a place to make a home because housing is unaffordable. Wealthy, out-of-state climate refugees have found Missoula and they are willing to pay top dollar to get here. Our essential workers are being priced out of the market.