Opinion: Commission approves unethical, extreme measures to kill more wolves

Tabor, Cebull and Robinson should be honest with the public, and just admit that they aren’t listening to the majority of Montanans and don’t care about what we want in regard to wildlife management. They’re not listening to thousands of hunters represented by organizations that strongly opposed these bills in the legislative session and in front of the Commission on Friday. They’re not listening to the dozens of Montana’s career biologists and other wildlife professionals who have publicly and vehemently opposed these measures and cautioned against politicians setting wildlife policy and veering away from fair-chase, science-based wildlife management. They’re ignoring the fact that grizzly bears have been caught and injured in snares in Idaho and ignoring the fact that there are absolutely no consequences for trappers in Montana who “incidentally” snare federally-protected or other species. These and other substantive issues were repeatedly raised Friday but with no questions, debate or consideration whatsoever by Tabor, Cebull and Robinson. It’s clear they are being driven by their own antipathy toward wolves, and a narrow cross section of trappers and outfitters who could care less about fair chase, and stand to profit from the use of these unethical practices. Tabor, an outfitter himself, put forward Friday’s proposal. Cebull is on the board of pro-trophy hunting Safari Club in Montana.