Opinion: Commission approves unethical, extreme measures to kill more wolves

On Friday, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a sad and disturbing new era in management of Montana’s wolves, and in turn other wildlife. In the words of Commissioner Pat Byorth, who voted against the proposal, “It’s a dark road we’re going down.” (Commissioner KC Walsh also voted against)
For decades, Montana has prided itself on wildlife management based on science and fair-chase principles. No more -- thanks to Rep. Paul Fielder and Sen. Bob Brown, who both sponsored extreme anti-wolf bills in the legislature, and Commissioners Pat Tabor, Brian Cebull and Lesley Robinson who acted to implement the worst measures of those bills on Friday in a 3-2 vote. Baiting, snaring, and spotlighting of wolves at night are now allowed, quotas around the national parks were eliminated, and the hunting and trapping season was extended by a month to the first Monday after Thanksgiving through mid-March, when wolves are pregnant and grizzly bears may be out of dens. This is anything but ethical or fair-chase. There is no hard limit on how many of Montana’s majestic wolves will be killed in the upcoming hunting season; the only requirement is for the Commission to meet to consider season adjustments after 450 wolves are killed.
Over the past several months of public comment it became crystal clear that the majority of commenters, including from Montana, were opposed to these extreme measures and to killing more wolves. Montana already has a very liberal wolf hunting season, with hundreds of wolves being hunted or trapped every year. There are tens of thousands more elk in Montana now than when wolves were reintroduced in the mid-1990s; every one of the seven regions are at or over FWP’s elk objective including Fielder and Brown’s regions; and the hunter success rate is considerably higher. Yet Fielder and Brown continue to falsely blame wolves for perceived declines as justification for their bills, and they and the Commissioners who approved Friday’s proposal believe hunters and trappers need more ways to kill wolves, by pretty much any means. This is an unfounded, ideological war on wolves.
Tabor, Cebull and Robinson should be honest with the public, and just admit that they aren’t listening to the majority of Montanans and don’t care about what we want in regard to wildlife management. They’re not listening to thousands of hunters represented by organizations that strongly opposed these bills in the legislative session and in front of the Commission on Friday. They’re not listening to the dozens of Montana’s career biologists and other wildlife professionals who have publicly and vehemently opposed these measures and cautioned against politicians setting wildlife policy and veering away from fair-chase, science-based wildlife management. They’re ignoring the fact that grizzly bears have been caught and injured in snares in Idaho and ignoring the fact that there are absolutely no consequences for trappers in Montana who “incidentally” snare federally-protected or other species. These and other substantive issues were repeatedly raised Friday but with no questions, debate or consideration whatsoever by Tabor, Cebull and Robinson. It’s clear they are being driven by their own antipathy toward wolves, and a narrow cross section of trappers and outfitters who could care less about fair chase, and stand to profit from the use of these unethical practices. Tabor, an outfitter himself, put forward Friday’s proposal. Cebull is on the board of pro-trophy hunting Safari Club in Montana.
We are in the midst of the sixth mass extinction --the first-ever caused by humans-- often called the “Anthropocene” era because of the large and ever-growing impact that humans have on the Earth. We need more biodiversity and we need to give more consideration and space to other species if we and the planet are to survive. As a native keystone species, wolves play a large role in regulating natural systems and keeping them healthy -- which keeps humans healthy too. We depend on the Earth --literally-- for every type of sustenance. Humanity takes much -- but what are we giving back? Rep. Fielder, Sen. Brown, and Commissioners Tabor, Cebull and Robinson --- your disregard of public input and your unwarranted, unethical attacks on wolves are a disgrace to Montana’s wildlife management policy and public process.
Bonnie Rice is Senior Representative for Greater Yellowstone and Northern Rockies Regions Sierra Club.