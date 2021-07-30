Opinion: Community health workers can help Montana's strained rural providers

The program in Granite is just one example, and Montana State University boasts an exemplary 85-hour training course , with full tuition reimbursements available. Speaking with Heidi Blossom, a nurse from Helena who designed the course curriculum, CHWs predominantly don’t have prior medical experience. Instead, they are folks intimate with the community, highlighting retired hairdressers as excellent CHWs she has trained.

Finally, while there are many federal grants for counties to kick start their own programs, Montana must be pragmatic with how we fund CHWs to make them a sustainable entity. Currently, CHWs are not recognized through Montana’s Medicaid program. This must change, as rural states such as Alaska and Texas already have taken this key step to serve their most vulnerable, and we are falling behind. Best of all, studies have shown that CHWs are a cost-effective option for Montana’s budget: one intervention of six CHWs in a community saved a state Medicaid program $1.4 million, with a return of $2.47 per every dollar invested.