Opinion: Community must rise to meet housing need

Regarding the sale of affordable housing complexes ("Missoula clinic looks to sell off affordable housing units," May 19):
My brother is one of the many tenants who live in the Bridge Apartments. The nature of his mental illness has left him on disability and unable to work. He has resided in this apartment building since 2015 and developed a community life there with individuals who, like himself, have found some modicum of normalcy through independent living.
Selling these buildings in the midst of a housing crisis is nothing short of despicable. I understand that, due to statewide budget cuts in mental health, organizations like Western Montana Mental Health Center have had to lay off staff, limit services and sell properties. Capitalizing on the market for profit, no matter the intention, will invariably leave people like my brother without a place to live. He and the tenants at these buildings won't just be losing a place to live. They will lose their entire community and social network.
Rentals in Missoula are going for a premium. I am a Montanan, born and raised, and have lived in Missoula for the majority of my adult life. I have seen housing prices climb steadily over the years, but the recent hikes in rent are too steep. They are unsustainable for anyone in our low-income community, let alone someone living on Section 8 or a shoestring income. Something has got to give. While low-income housing projects are in the works, these are still in the early stages of implementation. Where are people supposed to live while the City Council deliberates ("Missoula mayor says city, county looking to preserve affordable housing units," May 21)? Where are people living on disability or Section 8 supposed to take shelter when their apartments are sold out from under them?
I am a registered nurse in an ICU. What I see in the hospital setting, as most any medical professional can tell you, has a lot to do with diseases paralleling or worsened by mental health. These have been further antagonized by the tertiary effects of the pandemic. Nationwide, there has been a monumental rise in relapse, both drug and alcohol-related. Depression has been climbing with the uncertainty of how people will economically proceed. Our state-funded services such as Warm Springs, and the Poverello were strapped beyond their means before the pandemic, now further exacerbated by the aftershock of homelessness, access to medications and lack of services we are seeing today.
This is not the time to be cutting funding to programs designed to help individuals in mental health crises. We need to hold our state-elected officials accountable for cutting funding to these services, and for perpetuating a culture that looks the other way. We need to stop pretending that mental health is just something people should be capable of overcoming on their own.
I implore the public to start paying attention to the changes taking place in our communities. Mental health may not seem like something that impacts you now, but what if it were your son, daughter, brother, sister or relative in need of a vital service? What if it were you?
I challenge the people in our community to rise to the occasion. What makes Missoula a great place to live is not just a pretty view of the mountains — it’s the people who live here. I challenge you to not look away from the changes happening city- and statewide right now. Pay attention, or the foundational aspects that make this the “last best place” will eventually be gone. Missoula will become something altogether unrecognizable.
Jenna Courage is a Missoula resident whose brother is a tenant in the Bridge Apartments.