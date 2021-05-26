Opinion: Community must rise to meet housing need

I am a registered nurse in an ICU. What I see in the hospital setting, as most any medical professional can tell you, has a lot to do with diseases paralleling or worsened by mental health. These have been further antagonized by the tertiary effects of the pandemic. Nationwide, there has been a monumental rise in relapse, both drug and alcohol-related. Depression has been climbing with the uncertainty of how people will economically proceed. Our state-funded services such as Warm Springs, and the Poverello were strapped beyond their means before the pandemic, now further exacerbated by the aftershock of homelessness, access to medications and lack of services we are seeing today.

This is not the time to be cutting funding to programs designed to help individuals in mental health crises. We need to hold our state-elected officials accountable for cutting funding to these services, and for perpetuating a culture that looks the other way. We need to stop pretending that mental health is just something people should be capable of overcoming on their own.

I implore the public to start paying attention to the changes taking place in our communities. Mental health may not seem like something that impacts you now, but what if it were your son, daughter, brother, sister or relative in need of a vital service? What if it were you?

I challenge the people in our community to rise to the occasion. What makes Missoula a great place to live is not just a pretty view of the mountains — it’s the people who live here. I challenge you to not look away from the changes happening city- and statewide right now. Pay attention, or the foundational aspects that make this the “last best place” will eventually be gone. Missoula will become something altogether unrecognizable.

Jenna Courage is a Missoula resident whose brother is a tenant in the Bridge Apartments.

