Opinion: Commuter Challenge draws Missoulians into local climate action

From Sept. 19 to Oct. 22 Missoula in Motion (MIM) is inviting workplaces of all sizes to join the Commuter Challenge 2021. On the heels of the sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, MIM is providing an opportunity for everyone to take action by making at least one sustainable commute to work during the 2-week challenge.

But it’s more than just doing one small thing to try and solve one of the world’s most complex problems. The transportation sector is the number one contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the Missoula Valley and our 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan showed us that 71.7% of us are driving alone. We now know that human-induced climate change is affecting every inhabited region across the planet. While the Commuter Challenge is a fun way for folks to compete against each other and win prizes from local businesses, it’s also a valuable tool for reaching our community’s goal of reducing drive-alone commutes by 34% by 2045, helping keep our air clean and decarbonizing our transportation sector.