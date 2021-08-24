Opinion: Commuter Challenge draws Missoulians into local climate action

From Sept. 19 to Oct. 22 Missoula in Motion (MIM) is inviting workplaces of all sizes to join the Commuter Challenge 2021. On the heels of the sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, MIM is providing an opportunity for everyone to take action by making at least one sustainable commute to work during the 2-week challenge.
But it’s more than just doing one small thing to try and solve one of the world’s most complex problems. The transportation sector is the number one contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the Missoula Valley and our 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan showed us that 71.7% of us are driving alone. We now know that human-induced climate change is affecting every inhabited region across the planet. While the Commuter Challenge is a fun way for folks to compete against each other and win prizes from local businesses, it’s also a valuable tool for reaching our community’s goal of reducing drive-alone commutes by 34% by 2045, helping keep our air clean and decarbonizing our transportation sector.
We realize that there’s still tons of work to be done at the system level to create a carbon-free society that we can thrive within. We also we know that while not everyone has the ability, if just one person is able to commute by telework, bus, bike, foot, carpool or vanpool, it truly benefits us all. We hope that the challenge will inspire our neighbors to keep up healthy commute habits through the fall or discover our extensive network of sustainable transportation infrastructure and consider a cleaner way to get around.
Sign up your workplace today, join our Commuter Challenge Captains Breakfast on Aug. 31, and be the inspiration for your colleagues to "Fall for a Cool Commute!"
Go to missoulainmotion.com/commuter-challenge for more information on Missoula in Motion or the Commuter Challenge 2021.
Alli Kane is the transportation demand management specialist at Missoula in Motion.