Opinion: Congress needs to make Amtrak safer

Just days after the weekend crash of an Amtrak train, killing three persons and injuring more than 50, the House is expected Thursday to vote on an infrastructure bill that would, in part, give Amtrak $66 billion to update its aging system less than two years after significant technology was installed nationwide to curb the chance of tragedies like the latest derailment from happening. The Senate already passed the measure with bipartisan support.

Clearly, something at Amtrak is broken that still needs fixing — and the faster it can be done, without more politicking and posturing by Congress, the better off the public will be.

In December 2020, it was announced that Amtrak and 40 other rail companies had completed the federal legislature's mandate to put positive train control (PTR) on nearly 60,000 miles of track. The software system was designed to automatically guide how fast trains are going and their movements in order to stop more deadly crashes from occurring.

Fast forward to today and Amtrak must overcome another blow — it suffered other major deadly derailments near Seattle in 2017 (three killed, 65 injured) and in South Carolina in 2018 (two killed, 118 injured) — just when the public has started to feel it's safe to travel now that an increasing number of people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.