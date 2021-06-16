Opinion: Connecting Montana to opportunity

Over the coming months, our commission will use sophisticated mapping and analysis to plan an unprecedented buildout of Internet access throughout Montana. We have allocated hundreds of millions of federal money to this project, but legislation I passed ensures this won’t be a giveaway to large corporations. The private sector is going to have to contribute funding as well, and all providers, large and small, using a variety of technologies, will propose projects and compete for funding. When it’s all said and done, we could be a looking at a total investment of nearly half a billion dollars into Montana broadband Internet.

The closest parallel in Montana history to this effort is rural electrification in the 1930s and '40s. Internet access today is nearly as critical as electricity for commerce. Heck, when the power goes out, you probably use your phone’s cell connection to check for outage updates. A half-billion-dollar Internet buildout is going to be transformative for the future of our state.

In order to keep Montana the last best place, we have to have an economy that allows people to making a living and raise a family. Legislative Republicans and Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration are leading this undertaking to quite literally connect Montanans to opportunity, via the Internet. Democratic lawmakers also have a seat at the table and will be working with us. It’s my goal as the chair of the ARPA Communications Commission to deliver this infrastructure in a way that is both well-planned and efficient.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, is the Montana Senate president pro tempore and chair of the ARPA Communications Advisory Commission.

