Opinion: Consider the safety of toys you are gifting

With the holiday season in full swing and parents, grandparents, and other family members searching for that perfect gift for the children in their lives, let’s make sure that holiday spirit also protects our kids’ health and well-being.

As a mom of three young kids and a family support specialist at the Child Development Center, I implore you to consider the safety of the toys that you are gifting. Well-intentioned but inappropriate toys can injure or cause serious harm to the children that we hold near and dear to our hearts.

In 2016, 174,100 children under the age of 15 years were seen in emergency departments for toy-related injuries, according to safekids.org. That’s 477 kids every day! Nearly half of those injured were children 5 and under. For infants and toddlers, choking on small parts is a serious risk because they often bring toys to their mouth. If a toy part fits in a toilet paper roll, it is too small for kids under 3. Check toy labels for warnings and age guidelines. Store older siblings’ toys where younger children cannot reach them, and closely monitor their use.

Button batteries are another danger that caregivers need to be aware of. They are small and can be easily swallowed. They can be found in a variety of products including remote controls, singing greeting cards, toys and holiday decorations. Keep these batteries locked away in a safe location and/or cover their access point with duct tape. If you suspect that your child has swallowed a battery, take them to the hospital right away.

Magnets are another toy that seem harmless, but can pose serious risk for injury. If magnets are swallowed they can bond together and cause life-threatening injuries. If your child enjoys playing with magnets, be sure they are large enough to prevent swallowing and monitor their play closely.

We care deeply about our children and it is our job to do everything that we can to provide them with safe play opportunities. Save the following numbers in your phone for quick access: poison control 800-222-1222; battery ingestion hotline 800-498-8666. You can also visit safekids.org to sign up to receive children’s product recall alerts.

When in doubt, remove the toy and hand your child the box it came in. We all know that is what they enjoy the most. All joking aside, I do advise choosing toys that encourage your child to engage in open-ended play where they can be active participants. These “toys” can even be items around the house like boxes, bowls, spoons, cans to stack, dry noodles to explore, and homemade playdough. Knowing that we are providing our children with play items that are safe allows us to relax and fully enjoy the moment.

If you have any concerns whatsoever about how your child is engaging in play or about their overall development, please call the Child Development Center at 406-549-6413. We offer free developmental screenings and provide family focused support services. Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their potential. From all of us at CDC, we wish you a happy (and safe!) holiday season.

Amanda Moriarity is a certified lactation counselor and family support specialist with the Child Development Center (CDC). CDC is a member of the Safe Kids Missoula Coalition.

