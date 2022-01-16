Opinion: Context missing from editorial

On Sunday, Jan. 9, the Missoulian published an editorial opinion that chastised my bosses (Republican legislators), and me personally as their spokesperson, concluding that what I told one of their reporters “rang hollow” and that I should “look in the mirror.” Here’s the data supporting my statements, which I had provided to that reporter.

The editorial stated “All of the laws under legal challenge were brought by Republicans…Those lawmakers were warned that the measures were unconstitutional or unlikely to withstand legal scrutiny …” referring to legal review notes prepared by legislative attorneys.

The problem? Even under the most generous interpretation, that could only be 33% true because only one-third of the bills being litigated had legal review notes. The Legislature also won the only lawsuit that’s been decided so far, on a bill that many Democrats wrongly claimed was “unconstitutional.”

The editorial board also wrote “Kyle Schmauch, a spokesman for the state Senate Republican caucus, blamed the legal bills on a ‘small group of liberal partisans who are trying to advance their unpopular political goals through the courts.’ Schmauch’s charge of partisanship rings hollow …” accusing my bosses and me of hypocrisy.

It is indeed a partisan situation. Both the original news story and the editorial highlight that the laws being challenged were passed by Republicans. I pointed out that the lawsuits are mostly coming from a small group of Democrats. Specifically, 78% of the bills being litigated are being challenged by a Democratic politician, a Democratic law firm that fundraises by attacking Republicans, two Democratic donors, and a former Republican politician who now allies with Democrats. The editorial board is correct that this is a partisan situation, but the partisanship is a two-way street.

Again, I had provided the above information to the reporter who wrote the article upon which the Missoulian’s editorial was based. To understand the complete picture, readers should know this important context that was missing from previous coverage.

Kyle Schmauch is the spokesperson for legislative Republicans. He wrote and submitted this oped on his personal time as an individual, not on behalf of the legislators for whom he works.

