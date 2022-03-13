Opinion: Cora Neumann has the science knowledge and public health background Montana needs

If the past couple of years have taught us anything, it is that science matters, and we need elected leaders who get science now.

That is why we support Cora Neumann to be our next congresswoman from the newly created Western District in Montana. Please join us.

We have seen Cora’s work in support of public health firsthand and know her dedication and tenacity. She works hard and smart, with her knowledge of science, public health, and economics to help make this state a better place for all. Her experience both professionally and academically is impeccable. We have seen her ability to engage with new partners and to bring unlikely allies together for the common good.

If the endorsement of many local Montanans for Cora is not enough to win your support, consider this: Cora’s knowledge, training, and experience just won the endorsement of 314 Action, a group of scientists and researchers whose aim is to elect STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) professionals to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state legislatures and governor’s offices. 314 Action’s goal is to "promote the responsible use of data-driven, fact-based approaches in public policy.”

When COVID hit, Cora founded We Are Montana to get personal protective equipment, life-saving information, financial aid, and vaccines out to Montanans so our economy could re-open as quickly and safely as possible. She worked with small business owners to help them keep the lights on, raised money to support rural county commissioners and health workers, and centered her work on delivering tangible results to rural counties. She also worked side by side with us to fight for good public health policy and local solutions during the 2021 Montana legislative session.

Just imagine if we started electing more leaders who will use their training as STEM professionals to influence policymaking at the state and federal levels. Evidence-based reasoning should be the foundation of legislation related to issues like climate change, public lands, economics, and public health policy. It means solid decision-making and leadership based upon rigor, analysis, and community engagement -- not self-interest or self-benefit.

For those who don’t know her, Cora Neumann is a rural health and economic development leader with a track record of delivering results for underserved and rural communities, improving access to health care, and protecting our public lands. She’s running for Congress to make sure Montanans have access to good jobs and wages; that our small businesses can succeed; and that families who’ve lived here for years or generations can afford to stay.

Over the past 25 years, Cora has founded and led multiple non-profit organizations that help create jobs, improve child nutrition and mental health services, boost maternal health, and protect our public lands. She has done this work in Montana and across the country and world – working with local leaders, Republicans and Democrats alike, to solve problems that families and workers are facing.

We are proud to lend our voice in support of Cora. Please consider joining with the many Montanans stepping up to help win this important congressional seat.

C.B. Pearson from Missoula has been a public health, environmental and good government advocate in Montana for over 40 years holding a number of professional and volunteer positions. Emily Coyle is a public health consultant in Missoula.

