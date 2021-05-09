Opinion: Could the 1996 Alberton chemical spill have been prevented?

In 1996, the FRA added more curves for the relay season that MRL had missed, along with mandating slow orders. After three VSH-caused derailments, the FRA concluded that MRL had a “worn rail problem.”

But all that mattered legally was the failed rail, which had significant wear exceeding MRL’s standards.

MRL argued that its standards were merely "guidelines," and the rail still safe. That the VSH resulted from an internal steel defect, and that 28 years of wear and stress and tonnage had nothing to do with the timing of the VSH. Finally, they argued that rail wear per se was not an FRA-reportable defect. This was true. The FRA, charged with regulating the industry but very much under its influence, did not regulate rail wear.

MRL, who mainly oversaw the recovery of the curve’s displaced rail, did not recover all of the fragmented failed rail. A key piece witnessed in the chief engineer’s office by the FRA unaccountably disappeared.

In court, MRL was not held strictly liable by law. A trial judge dismissed consideration for punitive damages. A jury found MRL not negligent.