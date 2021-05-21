Opinion: County collaborates to develop solutions

We had the privilege of hearing some of these stories first-hand during the most recent public forum on the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, where several residents spoke about how the space is helping them get back on their feet and into permanent housing and the workforce. We applaud these individuals for sharing their experiences in such a contentious setting. It’s not reasonable or compassionate, though, to expect those experiencing homelessness to share their personal stories with a public audience at every turn.

We’re grateful for these individuals who share their experiences, as well as for the staff, both public and private, who work hard to develop and maintain their trust. Knowing them and their stories have helped our community develop effective strategies like the TSOS, about which the county has held four public meetings since it was announced in November. Any future proposals these conversations help inform will be brought to commissioners in a public setting for input and consideration.