Opinion: County Commissioners must reject Larchmont proposal

On Nov.17, the Missoulian featured a front-page article "Proposal to convert golf course heard," and I felt a responsibility to respond to Blueline Development Corp's proposal.

Having some historical view is essential in understanding Larchmont’s importance to our community. Larchmont Golf Course exists today for many reasons, but the primary reason is because the federal government gifted to Missoula County the vast majority of the Fort Missoula lands in 1980. The clear intent was that these lands shall be utilized as historical, recreational and open space for the public. Missoula County upon accepting these federal lands has therefore agreed to and has the responsibility to provide to the public that stated benefit.

In 1981, I began my involvement in helping this new and very rough golf course to succeed. I was a Missoula City Council member at that time. County Commissioner Barbara Evans asked me to help Larchmont get headed in the right direction. Commissioner Evans knew that I had experience and knowledge of golf and how golf courses should be managed. I had played competitive golf at the University of Wisconsin in the 1960s.

Our first action was to find a qualified professional to manage and plan Larchmont’s future. We were fortunate to find and hire Bob Skyler. Many remember Bob for his knowledge, skills and vision. Skyler led the way in the development of a first-class golf facility. Next, we formed the first advisory board. This board was to oversee the general operations and our progress in developing the incredible recreation and open space treasure we all know as Larchmont. A few years later Bob Skyler strongly suggested that we should create a building fund. Larchmont was functioning in a double-wide module at the time. Steadily the building fund grew and soon we were building the permanent structures that are in use today. All of these funds came from Larchmont’s revenues, not taxpayers.

Over the last 41 years, Larchmont golf course continued to be improved to the championship level it is today. Again, all accomplished with revenue earned, not taxpayers’ money. Larchmont is the only publicly owned, full-sized golf course in the greater Missoula area. Larchmont is the only asset owned by Missoula County that returns more than $100,000 each year. There were many who worked very hard for the past 40 years to create from bare land this beautiful treasure of recreational open space we call Larchmont.

Why does Blueline Development Corp. want to steal and bulldoze our public open space and recreational land? The answer is — for profit! What will they want next? The Fort Missoula soccer fields or maybe the county fairgrounds?

A word of caution: developers are primarily motivated by profits and want those profits now. In my experience as a public official, I’ve found that developers are almost never concerned with what might be destroyed or lost, who may be negatively affected and what it may cost the community.

The crucial point is we (public officials) must never ever give or sell public open space or recreational lands, not for any reason! Missoula valley’s public lands, whether owned by the city, by the county or by the federal government, are essential to what makes our quality of life so very special in Missoula and in Montana.

Missoula’s County Commissioners must reject this insensitive and greedy proposal.

Cass Chinske was on the Missoula City Council 1977-1984; a member of the City County Planning Board, the Missoula Parks and Recreation Board and the Larchmont Advisory Board. He is a co-founder of the Missoula Open Space Program.

