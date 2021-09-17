Opinion: Creating healthier families one shot at a time

Pregnant individuals are at a higher risk for severe illness, complications and death than non-pregnant individuals if infected with COVID-19. Also, in some cases, pregnancy can come with medical conditions that put women at even further risk. The best way to protect yourself against potential harm from a COVID-19 infection is to be vaccinated. This is especially true with the continued rise of cases from the more contagious Delta variant and new variants as they emerge.

Does the COVID-19 vaccine cause fertility problems for women or men?

The simple answer is no. There is no evidence that getting the COVID-19 vaccine affects fertility in individuals trying to become pregnant, including those using in vitro fertilization methods. The safety profiles and the way the vaccines work to prevent infection and illness from COVID-19 do not cause infertility in men or women.

If I’m trying to become pregnant, do I need to avoid pregnancy for a specific period of time after being vaccinated?