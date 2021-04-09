Opinion: Creating safe communities for kids

Partnership for Children (PFC) works with some of our community’s most vulnerable children and families. These families, often experiencing significant gaps in social determinants of health, struggle to find housing, jobs with a living wage, affordable child care, and have difficulty making their food budgets stretch to the end of the month.
Many of the parents and caregivers with whom PFC works also have significant trauma in their own childhood histories. The seminal Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Study by Kaiser Permanente, links childhood abuse, neglect and household challenges to an increase in chronic health problems, mental illness, and substance misuse in adulthood. There is also, understandably, a negative impact on education and job opportunities.
Community-wide, ACEs can increase maternal and child health problems, teen pregnancy, involvement in sex trafficking, and chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and suicide. Accompanying conditions, such as living in poverty and experiencing hunger, can add up to prolonged, or toxic stress. Toxic stress, in turn, can negatively affect brain development and learning potential.
It can seem an overwhelming cycle. However, safe, predictable, nurturing relationships between caregivers and children, and a social and physical environment that provides opportunity and meets the needs of all children and families can reverse this alarming cycle, preventing many Adverse Childhood Experiences, and creating an environment where healing can replace harm.
Partnership for Children’s focus is on building and restoring safe, predictable, nurturing relationships between caregivers and their children. PFC teams with families to create healthy parent/child relationships, navigate difficult behaviors, resolve past traumas and restore hope. Whether a child needs the intensity of PFC’s Sunrise or Gallagher Children’s Homes, or family support services that can take many different forms, depending on the strengths, needs and desires of the family, PFC helps the family with healthy communication, mental and behavioral health needs and relational healing.
We all want a safe community. Safe, healthy relationships allow children to develop and thrive. It is up to all of us to provide communities where those relationships can grow, and children can be safe.
Barbara Cowan is director of operations for Partnership for Children.