Opinion: Creating safe communities for kids

Partnership for Children (PFC) works with some of our community’s most vulnerable children and families. These families, often experiencing significant gaps in social determinants of health, struggle to find housing, jobs with a living wage, affordable child care, and have difficulty making their food budgets stretch to the end of the month.

Many of the parents and caregivers with whom PFC works also have significant trauma in their own childhood histories. The seminal Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Study by Kaiser Permanente, links childhood abuse, neglect and household challenges to an increase in chronic health problems, mental illness, and substance misuse in adulthood. There is also, understandably, a negative impact on education and job opportunities.

Community-wide, ACEs can increase maternal and child health problems, teen pregnancy, involvement in sex trafficking, and chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and suicide. Accompanying conditions, such as living in poverty and experiencing hunger, can add up to prolonged, or toxic stress. Toxic stress, in turn, can negatively affect brain development and learning potential.