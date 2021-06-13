Opinion: Daines can prevent ridiculous new regulations that would harm consumers

However, as hardworking families on Main Street know all too well, nothing is free, and helping large corporations never comes without consequence. The Durbin amendment is no exception to this rule. It caused many banks, which faced massive revenue shortfalls thanks to this corporate legislative giveaway, to eliminate free checking and credit rewards for consumers. Some banks closed altogether because of revenue losses that emanated from the Durbin amendment, causing more than 1 million Americans (and countless Montanans) to lose access to mainstream financial services.

But Durbin doesn’t appear to believe he’s caused enough hardship just yet. He and Senate colleague Sanders are thirsty for more and now want to do the exact same thing to your credit card.

According to federal estimates, the average consumer gets about $170 each year from their credit card rewards and points. Based on what we’ve learned from the last 10 years, those will be the first to go if Sanders and Durbin get their way on the Senate floor. For countless consumers and small businesses, it is those perks that fund trips to and from Montana. They serve as an immediate source of revolving capital for those on all rungs of the economic ladder.