Opinion: Daines can prevent ridiculous new regulations that would harm consumers

Despite a 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate and near mathematical parity in the U.S. House, Democrats are employing legislative tricks and shoving their agenda down the throats of the American people, one trillion-dollar bill at a time. From massive tax increases to “infrastructure” spending that is anything but, there is not a lot of bipartisanship left in Washington. It’s not an understatement to say that the Republican Party is in trouble.
Thankfully, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has stood against this liberal wish list so far. He needs to keep fighting for Montanans this Congress, or what’s left of the American Dream will quickly be replaced by a cradle-to-grave, government-run, government-controlled state that will leave little freedom for ordinary Americans.
One such policy that has flown under the radar has been a push by the progressive wing of the party, led by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), to enact one of the largest and costliest regulations in American history.
A decade ago, Durbin — the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate — proposed a last-minute amendment as part of the infamous Dodd-Frank Act that imposed price controls on your debit card transactions. Big retailers like Amazon — always seemingly looking for a way to game the system — wanted Congress to impose a price limit on the fees banks charge them for accepting debit from consumers. That’s exactly what Durbin gave them through this amendment.
However, as hardworking families on Main Street know all too well, nothing is free, and helping large corporations never comes without consequence. The Durbin amendment is no exception to this rule. It caused many banks, which faced massive revenue shortfalls thanks to this corporate legislative giveaway, to eliminate free checking and credit rewards for consumers. Some banks closed altogether because of revenue losses that emanated from the Durbin amendment, causing more than 1 million Americans (and countless Montanans) to lose access to mainstream financial services.
But Durbin doesn’t appear to believe he’s caused enough hardship just yet. He and Senate colleague Sanders are thirsty for more and now want to do the exact same thing to your credit card.
According to federal estimates, the average consumer gets about $170 each year from their credit card rewards and points. Based on what we’ve learned from the last 10 years, those will be the first to go if Sanders and Durbin get their way on the Senate floor. For countless consumers and small businesses, it is those perks that fund trips to and from Montana. They serve as an immediate source of revolving capital for those on all rungs of the economic ladder.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Daines, our Republican senator, can continue to stand as a bulwark against both liberal legislative abuse and their allied mega-corporations, which have already raked in an estimated $90 billion in extra revenue from price controls on your debit card.
Rural Americans are often forgotten in the halls of power. Aside from occasional chatter about farm bills, it is big New York and California companies and their hometown representatives that receive most of the media attention. Montanans are fed up with this treatment. However, Senator Daines is working to change this.
He has stood up to radicals in Congress, fought for Montana, and he will be a critical voice when more costly regulations, such as this overreaching socialist extension to the Durbin amendment, are proposed on the Senate floor.
There is nothing populist about taking money and access from ordinary Montanans and transferring it over to some of the richest and most powerful companies in the world.
Craig Bryant is a lifelong Montanan who retired from a career in real estate and lives in Gallatin County.