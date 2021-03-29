Opinion: Daines, Rosendale leaking swamp gas

Mind you, this blather comes following four long years of the former occupant of the White House supposedly “draining the swamp.” Of course it’s rather common knowledge that no administration in recent history has contained as many swamp creatures as Trump’s, which was rife with industry lobbyists running agencies they routinely opposed for their corporate clients. But hey, no need to face the truth when it’s so much easier to just keep repeating the lies.

That said, Daines and Rosendale’s comments brought great consternation to their fellow Republicans who are actually trying to govern. For instance, take the comments of Bill Cole, Republican mayor of Billings, Montana’s largest town. “If we do not have anyone in the House to make requests to House Appropriations, the dollars that might have gone to Billings will instead go to Boise, Baton Rouge or Boston, and I doubt they'll even send us a thank-you card.”

Juxtaposition that reality with the fact Rosendale, one of the 14 House Freedom Caucus members, has vowed to not participate in the process. Then consider that the majority of the 211 Republican House members voted to, in fact, support the earmarks. Who is out of step here do you suppose? Then again, maybe swamp gas has deleterious side effects on logic circuits.