Opinion: Daines showed his own shortcomings

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines recently had his say in a guest column about the recent American Rescue Plan (ARP), or as Daines referred to the bill, the “COVID-19 relief package.” Daines’ opinion is off the mark in several ways.

The first question I would ask is how many amendments to the ARP did Senator Daines personally offer on the Senate floor? If Daines had such objections to the ARP, I hope he utilized the legislative process that was before him, beyond just voting for or against amendments.

The most hypocritical paragraph in his editorial is the reference to the appropriation of funds to states. Daines expresses that there is a “$350 billion bailout for blue states.” The senator knows that all states are going to get the money. The Montana Legislature is currently debating how to best use the money Daines is referring to. Daines knows full well that Montana is receiving these funds and he is arguing against his own constituents' best interests.