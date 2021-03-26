Opinion: Daines showed his own shortcomings

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines recently had his say in a guest column about the recent American Rescue Plan (ARP), or as Daines referred to the bill, the “COVID-19 relief package.” Daines’ opinion is off the mark in several ways.
The first question I would ask is how many amendments to the ARP did Senator Daines personally offer on the Senate floor? If Daines had such objections to the ARP, I hope he utilized the legislative process that was before him, beyond just voting for or against amendments.
The most hypocritical paragraph in his editorial is the reference to the appropriation of funds to states. Daines expresses that there is a “$350 billion bailout for blue states.” The senator knows that all states are going to get the money. The Montana Legislature is currently debating how to best use the money Daines is referring to. Daines knows full well that Montana is receiving these funds and he is arguing against his own constituents' best interests.
Daines refers to the money given to schools. A short visit with most parents would affirm that the past school experience for students has been challenging at best. This money for schools would allow Montana schools to expand the school year through a variety of ways. This way, students and their families can help make up for a very difficult recent school experience.
Daines complains that there is money in the APR to make health care better. This money will go toward those hospitals and health care facilities to pay for health care. Daines should talk to health care providers about this provision. No one person who has health insurance puts money in their pockets from insurance. Insurance money goes to providers. Money in this bill does not start any “takeover” of health care.
The most offensive sentence in Daines editorial is the use of the word “reparations” in his editorial. If Daines did not like the appropriation in the ARP he should state clearly his objection, and not just use a dog-whistle term. By using “reparations,” Daines ignores decades of mistreatment of specific groups of farmers. Hopefully the senator can investigate why such actions taken in the ARP may be in order.
In short, in his column explaining his "no" vote, Daines does much more than explain a vote; he explains his own shortcomings and we can all see what type of senator he is.
Tom Facey is a former Montana Democratic state legislator representing Missoula.