Opinion: Dear medical entrepreneurs — make Montana your home

Montana has long been a destination state for tourists and retirees, but we’re not exactly known as a hotspot for health care. In fact, the federal government considers essentially the entire state medically underserved in some way.
That may be about to change because this week, Gov. Greg Gianforte officially signed SB 101, sending a message to medical innovators across the nation: Montana is open for business.
Montana now officially authorizes Direct Patient Care (DPC), an innovative health care model where patients bypass insurance to pay doctors directly. By eliminating the middlemen and bureaucracy involved in billing insurance, patients in DPC save on overall health care costs and form stronger relationships with their doctors. As one doctor described it, DPC is “about as close to a free market in health care as you’ve ever seen in our country.”
States around the country have passed similar laws to protect DPC from overzealous regulators who would subject doctors to the same red tape as health insurance companies. This has given freedom to literally thousands of primary care doctors to embrace the DPC model, including eight new primary care clinics here in Montana since 2017.
But while other states authorize DPC only for primary care, Montana is thinking bigger. It is now the first state in the nation to pass a law allowing medical entrepreneurs of all sorts the maximum freedom to use DPC.
Montana could become home to the next Surgery Center of Oklahoma — a clinic famous for offering rock bottom prices for complex surgeries and posting them upfront on their website. In need of a knee replacement? The Surgery Center does it for $15,499. The cost for the same procedure at my local hospital in Helena could be over $32,000 for some insurance plans, and you wouldn’t be completely sure of the cost until after the procedure is done.
How has the Surgery Center achieved this radically transparent cost savings? They’ve embraced DPC, opting out of insurance entirely to operate on a direct cash basis. With the DPC model, their center has cut overhead and focused on finding new ways of providing value to their customers. No balance bills, no complicated medical coding, just health care for a good value.
Similarly, companies like Walmart have made headlines as they leverage the DPC model to develop retail clinics in their shopping centers. These clinics are scrapping complicated medical billing to offer routine services, checkups and even mental health counseling at their signature “everyday low prices.” While Walmart clinics still accept insurance, with rates like $30 for an annual checkup or $25 for a dental exam (including x-rays!), many patients find paying directly with cash is simply a better value.
With its new law, Montana could be an attractive testing ground for companies like Walmart to pilot these retail clinic models.
The Oklahoma Surgery Center and Walmart’s clinics are just two examples of the possibilities for health care innovation that Montana has now embraced.
This is welcome news because lack of access to affordable health care is one of the biggest challenges facing Montana.
By allowing medical entrepreneurs the freedom to innovate how best to serve patients, Montana can overcome this challenge and become a national leader in affordable health care options.
So here’s my message to the next Elon Musk of health care: start your business in Montana.
Kendall Cotton is president and CEO of the Helena-based Frontier Institute. His column appears in print every other Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page.