Opinion: Debunking economic myths about return-to-work

Someone might say all the spending and jobs generated from the fire are great for the local economy. In reality, everyone is worse off.

When people spend money replacing destroyed houses, they forfeit new purchases, investments, and savings. If insurance companies foot the bill of the disaster repair, the costs are spread to everyone in the form of higher premiums. And if the government spends tax dollars to fix the damage, they divert money from other essential services and will eventually have to make up the expenses with higher taxes.

In the case of expanded federal unemployment payments, instead of burning down houses, the government is robbing Peter to pay Paul not to work.

Federal spending doesn’t come from the tooth fairy, it comes from taxes you and I pay. Stimulus spending will eventually pull wealth out of the private marketplace that could have otherwise been used productively. This is wealth that perhaps would have been invested in business expansions that would create more job opportunities in the future.

Real economic growth happens when we work to create new products and services we each value. Spending itself does not create prosperity.

Myth 2: “Increasing the minimum wage is a better way to address workforce shortages”