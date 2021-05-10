Opinion: Debunking economic myths about return-to-work

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced plans for Montana to be the first state to opt-out of the expanded unemployment benefit programs enacted during COVID-19. Instead, Montana will launch a “Return-to-Work” program, which will provide bonuses to new hires and reinstate requirements that beneficiaries seek jobs.
With nearly 37% of workers who currently can make more unemployed than they do at work, supporters of Return-to-Work say ending extra payments will increase incentives to return to the workforce.
Others have criticized Gianforte, with the most popular arguments relying on long-standing economic fallacies that are easily debunked:
Myth 1: “Expanded unemployment benefits stimulate the economy”
This new form of failed “trickle-down” theory rests on the assumption that spending drives economic growth. In fact, the opposite is true.
Imagine a forest fire burns through one of our western Montana towns, destroying several homes and businesses. It’s likely that millions of dollars would be spent rebuilding from such a tragedy. Local supply stores would see an increase in sales. Builders would have plenty of jobs and would earn lots of money they could then spend on things they like. The money would continue to spread in the economy.
Someone might say all the spending and jobs generated from the fire are great for the local economy. In reality, everyone is worse off.
When people spend money replacing destroyed houses, they forfeit new purchases, investments, and savings. If insurance companies foot the bill of the disaster repair, the costs are spread to everyone in the form of higher premiums. And if the government spends tax dollars to fix the damage, they divert money from other essential services and will eventually have to make up the expenses with higher taxes.
In the case of expanded federal unemployment payments, instead of burning down houses, the government is robbing Peter to pay Paul not to work.
Federal spending doesn’t come from the tooth fairy, it comes from taxes you and I pay. Stimulus spending will eventually pull wealth out of the private marketplace that could have otherwise been used productively. This is wealth that perhaps would have been invested in business expansions that would create more job opportunities in the future.
Real economic growth happens when we work to create new products and services we each value. Spending itself does not create prosperity.
Myth 2: “Increasing the minimum wage is a better way to address workforce shortages”
This argument sidesteps the unintended consequences of a minimum wage.
A restaurant might naturally pay a waitress a higher wage because she makes more sales and treats customers well. In that scenario, paying a higher wage is a win-win for everyone involved. But artificially mandating higher wages without an increase in productivity will force businesses with thin profit margins to either raise prices which risks losing customers or reduce staff to offset the additional cost.
Empirical literature is clear that minimum wage hikes hurt the least-educated, least-skilled workers the most. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated upwards of 3.7 million jobs would be eliminated nationwide under a $15 federal minimum wage.
In the end, these myths rest on the same faulty claim that government spending, whether in the form of stimulus payments or wage mandates, can create economic growth. I’m glad to see Gov. Gianforte understands what really drives economic prosperity: the freedom to work hard and take risks, creating new and better ways of serving each other.
Kendall Cotton is president and CEO of the Helena-based Frontier Institute. His column appears in print every other Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page.