Opinion: Defend public lands from legislative attack

That entails thanking lawmakers when they support good public land policy and holding them accountable when they don’t. By reviewing the bills noted above, it is clear that there are specific and catastrophic attacks being leveled against the Montana way of life and we all must help defend it, or we could well lose important parts of our way of life.

Each of us has the power to convert our passion into policy and stop these attacks on our public lands.

Some things are simple, like contacting your lawmakers and asking that they represent your interests by fighting to protect public access, support funding and defend the outdoor way of life you love. Some are more involved, like signing up to testify, virtually or in person, about a particular bill (learn more and sign up at leg.mt.gov/public-testimony). Some are tougher still, like having conversations with friends and family about why protecting public lands is so important.

Perhaps the hardest and most important thing of all is remembering to never give up. Defending our public lands from reckless attacks isn’t easy, but it’s worth it for ourselves, for future generations, and for the traditions and outdoor way of life that bring us all together. Montana’s lawmakers would do well to remember that.

Conrad Anker is a world-famous climber and mountaineer, Rachel Schmidt is the former director of the Montana Office of Outdoor Recreation, Francine Spang-Willis is a board member of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, Andrew Posewitz is a sportsman and hunting ethics advocate. They spoke at the Rally for Public Lands on April 6.

