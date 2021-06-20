Opinion: Defending democracy in 2021

Our actions are not partisan. For over 100 years since the League was founded as a non-partisan organization to help women understand how to participate as voters, the League has taken action to defend and strengthen our democracy. The LWV works to:

• Protect one person, one vote;

• Improve our free elections in which all citizens have the opportunity to vote;

• Advocate for fair elections where sources of financial support for candidates, issues and campaign ads are clear;

• Secure elections that maintain the integrity of ballots and the counting process;

• Encourage elected representatives to set policy and law that reflect constituent concerns and preferences;

• Protect the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government;

• Maintain an independent judiciary; and

• Defend the rule of law.

Just as a house cannot stand if its foundation is weak, our democracy will not stand if these foundational principles are compromised. If our republic is not a representative democracy then our government is not of the people, by the people or for the people. Take action now to protect our representative democracy by urging Montana's U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester to support S. 1, the “For the People Act.”

This opinion is signed by Nancy Leifer, president of the League of Women Voters Montana; Nancy Maxson, past president of the League of Women Voters Missoula; and Brenda Desmond, co-president of the League of Women Voters Missoula.

