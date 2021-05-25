Opinion: Demise of the rule of law

Specifically, lawyers:

• are officers of the legal system and public citizens having special responsibility for the quality of justice;

• in their conduct, should conform to the requirements of the law, in professional service to clients;

• should use the law’s procedures only for legitimate purposes and not to harass or intimidate others;

• should demonstrate respect for the legal system and for those who serve it, including judges, other lawyers and public officials;

• have a duty, when necessary, to challenge the rectitude of official action, but also a duty to uphold legal process;

• should further the public’s understanding of and confidence in the rule of law and the justice system because legal institutions in a constitutional democracy depend on popular participation and support to maintain their authority;

• as officers of the court, have a duty to engender trust in the profession and the rule of law. Trust in the integrity of the system and those who operate it is a basic necessity of the rule of law.