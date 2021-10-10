Opinion: Does Montana lock up too many people?

Incarceration patterns are regional — the Southeast has the highest incarceration rates; rates in the Northeast are much lower. How does Montana’s pattern of incarceration compare with its contiguous states — Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Idaho?

All states in the region followed the historical pattern over the last 40 years. Montana’s 1978-2019 growth ratio (4.0) is the smallest in the region, compared to Wyoming (4.3) Idaho (4.9) South Dakota (6.0) and North Dakota (10.4). Notably, although North Dakota has grown tenfold in 4 decades, it started the era with an extremely small incarceration rate (21) and remains among the lowest incarceration rates in the nation (219). North Dakota is clearly an exception in the region. Excluding North Dakota, Montana has an incarceration rate that is about one-fourth lower than its other neighbors.

So, does Montana incarcerate too many of its citizens?

Of course, in many ways the answer to that question is subjective. Montana’s pattern of incarceration closely follows that of other states in the Mountain West. And the state’s overall incarceration rate is close to the national average. In that sense, Montana’s incarceration policies are not remarkably out of sync with the rest of the country.