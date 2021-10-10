Opinion: Does Montana lock up too many people?

According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Justice, the United States imprisons 419 people for every 100,000 residents. (We use “rates” to account for differences in population.) This incarceration rate is among the very highest in the world, about five times higher than comparable democracies such as England or Canada. The unusually high rate by today’s international standards is also historically extraordinary for the country.
Until the 1970s, America’s incarceration rate had been no more than a quarter its current size for as far back in time we can measure. Today, many policy makers are concerned that America locks up too many of its citizens. They recognize that U.S. penal policy constitutes “mass incarceration.”
States vary greatly in their incarceration rates. They range from a low of about 135 (Maine) to a high of 695 (Louisiana). How does Montana's incarceration rate of 354 per 100,000 stack up?
In 1978, the nation’s incarceration rate was 135; Montana’s was 87, or about two-thirds the national rate. In the 40 years since then, incarceration rates in both Montana and the nation rose rapidly. Montana’s increases have outpaced the nation’s, however, by almost one-third, so that today Montana’s incarceration rate is much nearer to the national rate. A main reason for this is that nationally, the imprisonment rate has dropped 17% in the last decade, while Montana’s prison numbers have stayed roughly stable. Thus, the incarceration boom that overwhelmed the nation in the last 40 years has been even more pronounced in Montana. But the signs that mass incarceration is waning elsewhere have yet to emerge in Montana.
Incarceration patterns are regional — the Southeast has the highest incarceration rates; rates in the Northeast are much lower. How does Montana’s pattern of incarceration compare with its contiguous states — Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Idaho?
All states in the region followed the historical pattern over the last 40 years. Montana’s 1978-2019 growth ratio (4.0) is the smallest in the region, compared to Wyoming (4.3) Idaho (4.9) South Dakota (6.0) and North Dakota (10.4). Notably, although North Dakota has grown tenfold in 4 decades, it started the era with an extremely small incarceration rate (21) and remains among the lowest incarceration rates in the nation (219). North Dakota is clearly an exception in the region. Excluding North Dakota, Montana has an incarceration rate that is about one-fourth lower than its other neighbors.
So, does Montana incarcerate too many of its citizens?
Of course, in many ways the answer to that question is subjective. Montana’s pattern of incarceration closely follows that of other states in the Mountain West. And the state’s overall incarceration rate is close to the national average. In that sense, Montana’s incarceration policies are not remarkably out of sync with the rest of the country.
At the same time, a compelling case can be made that Montana has incarceration rates that are too high. Its pattern of incarceration matches those in a nation whose incarceration rates are widely seen as too high. Historically, Montana’s rate of confinement is the highest it has been in a generation. Moreover, while much of the rest of the nation is seeing a substantial drop in the number of people in prison — especially so during the COVID pandemic — Montana’s incarceration rate continues to grow.