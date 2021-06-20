Opinion: Dog riding shotgun

My favorite ad on television is the family of dogs out for a drive in their Subaru Outback—“Dog tested. Dog approved.” Montanans can identify. We tend to be dog lovers. Dogs are part of the family and often ride around with their people in cars and trucks. It always makes me smile to see a dog riding shotgun or in the back seat, their little ears sticking up. When I pull up alongside, they seem to have big smiles on their faces. If it isn’t too hot out, you can’t go to the grocery store without seeing a dog patiently waiting in the driver’s seat. Seeing these faithful companions with their people always brightens my day.

The Subaru dogs are a family of goldens. The dad is a golden retriever and the mom a golden lab. Retrievers, labs and German shepherds are the most popular breeds in Montana, probably because they love the outdoors and so many people hunt. They are also the most popular breeds in the country.

I first started paying attention to popular dog breeds when I moved to Colorado after college. It seemed like everyone had a Siberian husky in the back of a truck. Years later, we spent the winter in Crested Butte with our dachshund cross, who had to hop around in the snow like a rabbit because her legs were so short. She was definitely an anomaly in Colorado.