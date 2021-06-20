Opinion: Dog riding shotgun

My favorite ad on television is the family of dogs out for a drive in their Subaru Outback—“Dog tested. Dog approved.” Montanans can identify. We tend to be dog lovers. Dogs are part of the family and often ride around with their people in cars and trucks. It always makes me smile to see a dog riding shotgun or in the back seat, their little ears sticking up. When I pull up alongside, they seem to have big smiles on their faces. If it isn’t too hot out, you can’t go to the grocery store without seeing a dog patiently waiting in the driver’s seat. Seeing these faithful companions with their people always brightens my day.
The Subaru dogs are a family of goldens. The dad is a golden retriever and the mom a golden lab. Retrievers, labs and German shepherds are the most popular breeds in Montana, probably because they love the outdoors and so many people hunt. They are also the most popular breeds in the country.
I first started paying attention to popular dog breeds when I moved to Colorado after college. It seemed like everyone had a Siberian husky in the back of a truck. Years later, we spent the winter in Crested Butte with our dachshund cross, who had to hop around in the snow like a rabbit because her legs were so short. She was definitely an anomaly in Colorado.
I grew up in upstate New York, first with cocker spaniels and then with a miniature poodle. There was only one other poodle in our small town, and he was named Pierre. Our dog was named Joe. He was a year old when we got him because the breeder had a hard time selling him. “Mr. Joe” didn’t like little boys and tended to bite, probably because some boys played too rough with him. After Joey bit me, my father wanted to return him immediately, but I cried and declared, “I don’t care if he bites me, I love him!” He turned out to be the best dog.
Most people probably like the same breeds they grew up with. However, as an adult, my dogs seemed to find me. A little emaciated red doxie cross was dropped off at our door in Eagle Nest, New Mexico, by a group of local girls who found her wandering down the road. When my husband came home, he said, “Where did you get that Redbone hound?” We called her “Redbone,” and after we named her, she became ours. She lived 19 years, and even with her short legs, she was a tough little field dog.
After Redbone died, it took me a long time to even think about getting another dog. I just couldn’t imagine going through the pain of losing another one. But, years later, I saw an ad for a four-year-old dachshund at the Bitterroot Humane Society and couldn’t resist going down just to take a look at him. It’s not often you see small dogs up for adoption in Montana, and certainly not purebred ones, not that that was important to me.
It turned out he was actually seven, and of course he rode shotgun on the way home with me. I’ve had Rudy 10 years, and he’s still going strong, although he can no longer go on walks with me. But I still hike the hills and enjoy getting licks from other people’s dogs. Seeing dogs dashing around the open space, tongues hanging out and tails wagging, brightens my day and brings joy to my heart.
Virginia Braun of Missoula is a longtime lover of dogs and more recent lover of cats.