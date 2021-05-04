Opinion: Don’t be fooled by oil and gas industry rhetoric

Not only have oil and gas companies stockpiled acres, but they have also amassed a steady stream of permits to last them years. Currently, the oil and gas industry has nearly 7,900 approved but unused drilling permits on hand.

The oil and gas industry has spent the last few months fear-mongering to the public about President Biden’s leasing pause and the impact it will have on their bottom lines, but they know this could not be further from the truth. Many oil and gas companies did not even include the leasing pause as a concern or risk to their bottom line in their annual earnings reports.

What the industry doesn’t want you to know is that the number of oil rigs in operation in Montana has been steadily decreasing over the past 20 years, from a peak of 27 in 2005 to zero today.