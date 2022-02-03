Opinion: Don’t look up: Look out for the workers!

December is a time when the mountain states are tucked in for the winter under a cold blanket of snow. Or they should be. Denton Montana and Superior Colorado were destroyed by wildfires in December when snow usually makes wildfire impossible. The year-round fire “season” in California, summer smoke in Montana, the western drought, melting glaciers, rising sea level; it’s obvious that our climate is in serious crisis. The U.N. warns “Climate change is an existential threat to humanity.”

The Netflix movie "Don’t Look Up" (co-written by former Helena resident David Sirota) is a parable for the crisis. A comet, symbolizing climate change, is on a collision course with Earth and will wipe out human life when it hits, leaving a ghost planet. Spoiler Alert: In the movie, the profit motive prevents us from saving ourselves.

In real life, Government is swinging into action to stop climate change! Or it should be. Instead, both parties skillfully avoid action. Republicans refuse to admit there’s a problem. Democrats utter flowery words about protecting the climate and then work to destroy it. Senator Daines claims that preventing climate change will “undermine the free market.” Senator Tester pushes for Keystone XL.

The corporate world is stepping up! On behalf of its shareholders. Northwestern Energy is determined to build a gas-fired power plant in Laurel. BNSF is buying MRL to make transporting coal cheaper. Missoula speculators are building a bitcoin mine in North Dakota that will require the electricity “of a typical coal-fired power plant” to run. Their CEOs aren't ignorant or evil. They are simply following market imperatives. Anyone in their positions would do the same. That's the problem.

Senator Daines claims that stopping coal production “is a gut punch to the over 35,000 oil, gas, and coal jobs in Montana.” (We are for the jobs the comet will provide!) The coal and oil companies are holding their workers hostage. They will destroy communities like Colstrip if we try to address climate change. Nothing will protect their workers and communities from the brutality of the Market. Is the problem that we shouldn’t address climate change? Or is the problem that capitalism leaves us no viable way to do so?

The market will impel other companies to scoop up these valuable workers! Well, no. A 750-megawatt wind farm is being built by NextEra Energy in Eastern Montana. Steve Gross of the International Union of Operating Engineers in Montana says they are only hiring out-of-state workers. It’s not surprising that a wind company is just as rapacious as a coal company. This is what capitalism looks like. NextEra is not coming to the workers’ rescue. The Testers and Daineses will fight harder to continue mining, resuscitate Keystone XL, maintain fracking. And they may succeed for far too long. Simply saying “renewables bring jobs” doesn’t mean that energy workers who lose jobs will get the new ones. Let’s disabuse ourselves of that fantasy. The more disempowered and desperate workers are, the more power corporations have.

Gross complains “Clean energy developers... need to do right by local workers and communities.” No, they don’t need to. Their only need is to maximize profits. We the workers and communities are the ones who need that. In the market, our needs don’t count.

Montana is littered with ghost towns that were left to die by companies of yesteryear. Why would we expect business to behave differently now? In a truly democratic economy, our communities and our planet are more important than profit. Earth isn’t a ghost planet. Yet. But the capitalists' comet is coming. It’s time to Look Up. Together.

Robbie Liben, organizer, Western MT Democratic Socialists of America.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0