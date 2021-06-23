Opinion: Don’t wait to appeal your property appraisal

Did you recently receive a letter from the Montana Department of Revenue?

It's not a tax bill from Missoula County. It’s an appraisal notice issued by the Montana Department of Revenue showing the current assessed value of your property. DOR appraises the value of real property every two years, so the value listed on your form applies to tax years 2021 and 2022. The state DOR, not Missoula County, calculates this value, which is a key factor in determining the property taxes you’ll owe this year. Those property taxes help fund several taxing jurisdictions you live in, including the county.

If you feel the assessed value on your property is inaccurate, you must appeal it by Aug. 9 for the 2021 tax year. Filing an appeal means you are requesting a reappraisal of the property value. Do not wait until you receive your tax bill in October — it will be too late!

You can start this process in one of two ways:

• By submitting a Request for Informal Classification and Appraisal Review (Form AB-26) to DOR online at app.mt.gov/myrevenue/Endpoint/Form/3