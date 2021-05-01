Opinion: Don't deny trans rights in our name

The truth is this: the burden of HB 112 is carried by athletes and teams competing below the level of big championships, scholarships, or professional careers. It is carried by children and young adult athletes. It is carried by girls for whom sports provide the formative experiences that support their well-being. At this level, athletics focus on developing discipline, hard work, and the ability to strive towards a common goal. They provide an arena for our children to experience pride, celebrations, losses and lifelong friendship.

These experiences should not be limited based on a child’s assigned sex at birth. Trans kids have the right to participate where they feel they belong. They deserve safe opportunities to develop an understanding and attentiveness to self-betterment. They deserve to master skills that help them excel. They deserve to be recognized for their merit. Their success is worthy.