Opinion: Don't deny trans rights in our name

As athletes who have played Division I soccer for the University of Montana, we have a message for the sponsors of House Bill 112:
Not in our name.
HB 112 denies the rights of trans athletes, specifically women and girls, to play and compete freely in Montana. After passing both Montana chambers during the 2021 legislative session, the bill now awaits the governor’s signature.
As women who have played sports our entire lives, we feel compelled to stand up against this attempt to discriminate in the name of women athletes. Sports should never be used as an avenue for discrimination. This is a reprehensible attack on the trans community; a shameful attempt to further institutionalize transphobia.
Those leading the charge to discriminate against trans athletes argue that they are defending the integrity of women’s sports and achievement. As highly successful women athletes, we tell you we do not need this protection. This argument is founded in hypotheticals, disputed by data and scientific study, and frankly insults the blood, sweat, and passion athletes pour into their accomplishments.
We urge caution against arguments that “biological differences” should determine participation. These arguments have long been used to justify discrimination based on race and sex. These arguments kept many of our mothers, aunties, and grandmothers from the joys of competition.
The truth is this: the burden of HB 112 is carried by athletes and teams competing below the level of big championships, scholarships, or professional careers. It is carried by children and young adult athletes. It is carried by girls for whom sports provide the formative experiences that support their well-being. At this level, athletics focus on developing discipline, hard work, and the ability to strive towards a common goal. They provide an arena for our children to experience pride, celebrations, losses and lifelong friendship.
These experiences should not be limited based on a child’s assigned sex at birth. Trans kids have the right to participate where they feel they belong. They deserve safe opportunities to develop an understanding and attentiveness to self-betterment. They deserve to master skills that help them excel. They deserve to be recognized for their merit. Their success is worthy.
Many voices supporting this trans discrimination have little experience playing or coaching competitive women’s sports. We have that experience. We know athletic success depends on a network of teammates, coaches, mentors, parents and communities supporting each athlete. Montana’s young athletes depend on us to create these networks and excluding teammates, opponents, families and communities weakens the fabric of competition. Montana should seek to provide for and nurture all our youth. The top priority of athletics in public schools needs to be inclusion. Legislation should seek to expand opportunities to participate in sports.
The LGBTQ+ community is part of the fabric of women’s sports, and we denounce this assault on LGBTQ+ rights made in its name.
To all trans athletes: we see you, we support your hard work, we look forward to having you join us on the field.
Lily Haines (Griz alumni, 2003-2006) and Erin Shaw (Griz alumni, 1999-2002) write on behalf of the behalf of the following Griz alumni athletes:
Maggie Carey, 1994-1997; Natalie Hiller-Claridge, 1996-2000 player, 2001-2003 coach; Margo Young (Tufts), 1996-1999; Glenna Tawney, 1996-2000; Chrissy Russell, 1996-1998; Kerri Houck, 1997-2001; Sarah Pedersen, 1999-2000; Joanna Bowns, 2000-2002; Jamie Rizzuto, 2000-2004; Stephanie Goble, 2002-2007; Kelly Fullerton, 2003-2006; Molly B. Gilbert, 2003-2005; Meghan Chambers, 2004-2009; Sara Campbell, 2005-2009; Katie Banner, 2005-2009; Kristen Hoon, 2008-2012; Kate Wilkins, 2008-12; Lauren Costa, 2009-2012; Ashley Tombelaine, 2009-2014; Mary Makris, 2010-2013; India Watne, 2010-2014; Maddey Frey, 2010-2013; Maddie Brown, (Simmel), 2010-2013; Kelsey Hoskins, 2011-2013; Paytyn Wheeler, 2011-2014; Tyler Adair, 2011-2014; Tess Brenneman, 2012-2016.