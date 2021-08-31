Opinion: Don't mess with HELP: Medicaid expansion can work

Montana, like many other states, has found a way to make Medicaid expansion work. HELP gives low-income people access to health care for a year of continuous coverage. One in 10 Montanans is served by HELP. But now the Department of Health and Human Services is attempting to make it more difficult for people to continue coverage for a year, by requiring re-certification every time there is a change in status or income, like for folks who work seasonal jobs. Their jobs may be temporary, but their health care needs continue. The application process is cumbersome. It is especially difficult for the people who need it the most. Currently, people need only apply annually to receive coverage for a full year.

We call on DPHHS to drop this new plan and continue with the current plan of continuous coverage. First of all, the DPHHS plan is government overreach. The system has functioned well with annual reviews. Increasing the number of reviews means increasing the administrative cost for staffing, creating more bureaucracy, and expanding government overreach. There is no need to do this. It looks like an attempt to save money by making it more difficult to stay within the system. Such an approach is neither ethical nor effective.