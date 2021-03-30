Opinion: Downing targets skyrocketing drug prices

A pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, is one of the middlemen between your health plan and your pharmacy. The PBM uses bulk buying power to negotiate lower payments to pharmacies and lower acquisition prices from manufacturers. Arguably, these savings should be passed along to the health plans to lower your premiums. Common concerns are related to the complexity of how PBMs are compensated, including a complex system of manufacturer rebates that, in some cases, may never see the light of day regarding the plans or the insureds. The concern is that these rebates don’t always make it to the health plan to reduce premium prices.

PBMs are paid by the health plan to create a formulary, which is a list of drugs that the health plan will cover. If a drug does not make it onto a particular formulary, the manufacturer loses money by not selling drugs under that plan. In order to entice PBMs to add their drugs to a formulary, drug manufacturers use rebates and other fees and bonuses. These rebates don’t always get passed along to the health plan to reduce premiums or the consumer.

Another issue: PBMs sometimes reimburse a pharmacy for a prescription at an amount much lower than the PBM is paid by the health plan for that prescription and sometimes below pharmacy acquisition costs. There are two sides to this.