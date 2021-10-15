Opinion: Early breast cancer detection saves lives: know the signs and get screened

You have likely seen a lot of pink this month. Pink ribbons adorn major brand advertisements, athletic uniforms, and community events during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The pink ribbon is a symbol meant to increase awareness about and honor those affected by breast cancer.
It is estimated that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. In fact, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among Montana women. Men can also develop breast cancer, although it is a rare occurrence, accounting for less than one percent of cases in the United States. Risk factors that may increase the chance of developing breast cancer include being born female, being over age 65, being post-menopausal, certain inherited genetic variations, familial or personal history of breast cancer, radiation exposure, having dense breasts, and lifestyle aspects such as alcohol consumption and physical inactivity, among other factors.
The stage at which breast cancer is detected greatly impacts the survival rate. The five-year survival rate can be as high as 99 percent when diagnosed at the localized stage, where there is no sign cancer has spread outside the breast. That percentage decreases in later stages of diagnosis, which makes early detection critical. The American Cancer Society attributes a 40 percent decline in breast cancer mortality rates between 1989 and 2017 to early detection, at least in part.
Learning the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, monitoring for changes in the appearance or feel of one’s breasts, and screenings can help in early detection. A new lump is the most common sign, but other signs can include breast dimpling, swelling, redness, changes in skin texture, changes in nipple appearance, or nipple discharge. It is possible to have no apparent signs or symptoms, especially in earlier stages, which is why breast cancer screening is so important. It is recommended that regular mammograms begin at age 40, although they may begin earlier if an individual has certain risk factors.
As you don your pink this October, take time to educate yourself on the risk factors, signs, and symptoms of breast cancer, and talk to your health care provider about screening recommendations. Increased awareness about breast cancer and access to screenings can help in early detection. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the better.
Kira Huck is Executive Director of Foundation for Community Health. Foundation for Community Health holds the Ava Nicole Breast Health Fund, which provides assistance for western Montana breast health patients.