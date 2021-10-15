Opinion: Early breast cancer detection saves lives: know the signs and get screened

Learning the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, monitoring for changes in the appearance or feel of one’s breasts, and screenings can help in early detection. A new lump is the most common sign, but other signs can include breast dimpling, swelling, redness, changes in skin texture, changes in nipple appearance, or nipple discharge. It is possible to have no apparent signs or symptoms, especially in earlier stages, which is why breast cancer screening is so important. It is recommended that regular mammograms begin at age 40, although they may begin earlier if an individual has certain risk factors.