Opinion: Economic costs already considered along with science

3. “(A)n assistant professor with conservative views would have a difficult time getting tenure. They would be blackballed by their fellow faculty.” While acknowledging that politics plays a role in all institutions, generalizations (without example) reflect careless thought — not to be expected of a “distinguished professor.”

Professor Frankenberger might, for example, have noted that conservatives recently urged the University of North Carolina to deny tenure to Pulitzer Prize-winning Nikole Hannah-Jones due to her work on the 1619 Project and the legacy of slavery. He is correct that closed minds serve no one’s interest — be they liberal or conservative. Bias is ever present from both directions. Remember the McCarthy period of the 1950s when thought was vacant. Academic institutions have serious issues to address (“liberal group think” may be one), but generalizations are unhelpful.

Frankenberger is wise to recognize that economics (I am an economist) needs to be considered along with science. Where he is wrong is to think this has not been the case. There are immediate and painful human and economic costs in shutting down businesses, limiting meeting size, and other measures taken to protect the public’s health. It is naïve to think this has not been considered by policy makers. Short-term human and economic costs must be, and have been, weighed against long-term economic and public health costs resulting from a pandemic. There will always be room for disagreement on how to weigh future costs against present costs. Politics can enter and polarize.