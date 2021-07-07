Opinion: Economic costs already considered along with science

William Frankenberger, “Distinguished Professor of Environmental Sciences” at UC Riverside, is an accomplished soil scientist. Unfortunately, his guest column (Missoulian, July 2) is “distinguished” by his “presumption.” He speaks from a well-known script, but feels no need to provide evidence for his claims — apparently it is “obvious” to his believers.
He makes the following assertions:
1. “It is well known that politics has tainted 'science' in our colleges and universities by selecting out talented scientists by political ideology.” Apparently it is so well known that evidence or an example is unneeded. Yet, the ability of the American scientific community to provide valued results (including his), and its rigorous adjudication process in allocating research funds, is much admired by other nations. Good science is distinguished by neither a “conservative” nor “liberal” label.
2. “Government funding agencies led by the left often determine the theme to be funded, leaving many novel ideas out in the cold.” An example or two would be helpful, unless you are already converted. Sure, some good ideas are overlooked. This has always been true and will continue.
3. “(A)n assistant professor with conservative views would have a difficult time getting tenure. They would be blackballed by their fellow faculty.” While acknowledging that politics plays a role in all institutions, generalizations (without example) reflect careless thought — not to be expected of a “distinguished professor.”
Professor Frankenberger might, for example, have noted that conservatives recently urged the University of North Carolina to deny tenure to Pulitzer Prize-winning Nikole Hannah-Jones due to her work on the 1619 Project and the legacy of slavery. He is correct that closed minds serve no one’s interest — be they liberal or conservative. Bias is ever present from both directions. Remember the McCarthy period of the 1950s when thought was vacant. Academic institutions have serious issues to address (“liberal group think” may be one), but generalizations are unhelpful.
Frankenberger is wise to recognize that economics (I am an economist) needs to be considered along with science. Where he is wrong is to think this has not been the case. There are immediate and painful human and economic costs in shutting down businesses, limiting meeting size, and other measures taken to protect the public’s health. It is naïve to think this has not been considered by policy makers. Short-term human and economic costs must be, and have been, weighed against long-term economic and public health costs resulting from a pandemic. There will always be room for disagreement on how to weigh future costs against present costs. Politics can enter and polarize.
I’m pleased that Frankenberger sees county, state and federal regulatory agencies “now considering economics with science.” We are fortunate that this has always been true, even if he thinks otherwise.
Here is the point on which we agree: The potential for politics to interfere with science policies and economic policies that best serve the nation is real, and will remain so.
Roger S. Smith is a retired economist, a former business school dean and former university vice president (research) living on the shores of Flathead Lake.