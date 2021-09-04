Opinion: Economic potential tied to reliable, affordable electricity

Montanans personal income grew 20% year-over-year, housing prices are up more than 30% and the number of job postings in the state were 62 % higher in July than in February 2021. It really is a recession experience like no other.

What does it mean for Montana’s economy, the businesses that support it and Montanans? Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director Patrick Barkey boiled down and explained the data for the Montana Chamber Foundation’s mid-year economic update this summer.

Workforce shortages and affordable housing, big issues in the Montana economy in recent years, continue to present challenges.

But another looming challenge is how Montana can continue to retain our valuable business recruiting and retention asset, our affordable and reliable electricity.

California is by far the nation’s largest net electricity importer today.

Montana’s historical position as an electricity exporter is fading. Total electric generation is down from a decade ago in the state. Montanans are using more electricity than we were a decade ago. What happens if that trend continues?