Opinion: Education helps grow arts ecosystem

Missoula is a thriving ecosystem of the arts that interconnects, never ends, replenishes, and contributes to the health and vibrancy of our community, creating a lifeline to the heart of who we are and what we value. Within this ecosystem there are artists, arts organizations, business and community members, children, educators, patrons, the university interacting with, and living and breathing the arts — creative writing, dance/creative movement, drama/theater, media arts, music, puppetry, storytelling, visual arts.
The vitality of our arts ecosystem begins with an accessible and equitable comprehensive arts education that is paramount to creating a well-rounded child; crucial to equipping our kids with the skills that will lead to successful adulthood, including communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity; and often an essential component to social-emotional health and well-being.
This comprehensive arts education provides access to all art forms, but delivers them in a variety of methods to reach the differentiating needs of students, which include:
• Arts Experiences: The one-time, high quality, professional arts experiences that often inspire and SPARK! students’ interests and intrigue. These experiences, such as visiting an art museum, attending a play, dance performance, concert or film festival, build foundation, background and schema.
• Arts for Arts’ Sake (or Arts as Curriculum): The arts educators, teachers, specialists providing instruction of arts standards, skills, a deeper learning of a specific art form in a scaffolded approach, in which skills build off of one another.
• Arts-Enhanced Curriculum: When classroom teachers use the arts to enrich or support the curriculum. Students are not assessed on arts standards and teachers are not expected to provide arts instruction or have background knowledge in the art form. Rather, both students and teachers approach the art form where they are with their ability. This is the classroom teacher who sings the ABCs to teach the sequence of the alphabet and memorize letters, or the classroom teacher who recites poetry for students to remember historical events.
• Arts-Integrated Curriculum: The Kennedy Center defines this as, “an approach to teaching in which students construct and demonstrate understanding through an art form. Students engage in a creative process, which connects an art form with a subject area and meets evolving objectives in both.” This is learning the water cycle through dance or increase reading comprehension through theater.
The arts ignite learning. They have the power to SPARK! the imagination, ignite innovation through creativity, and excite and transform learning. As individuals a part of this ecosystem, it is our responsibility to provide our children with opportunities in all art forms, delivered in all methods so they are equipped with the skills they need to succeed as adults and take on the world as creative thinkers. We don’t necessarily need arts education to produce the next Beethoven or Picasso, but think of what we might be missing if we don’t at least try.
SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning is a partner of the Kennedy Center and a collective impact initiative administered through Arts Missoula working to ensure equity and access to a comprehensive arts education for K-8 students in Missoula County Public Schools. To learn more, visit sparkartslearning.org.
Sienna Solberg is director of SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning. Tom Bensen is executive director of Arts Missoula.