Opinion: Education helps grow arts ecosystem

• Arts for Arts’ Sake (or Arts as Curriculum): The arts educators, teachers, specialists providing instruction of arts standards, skills, a deeper learning of a specific art form in a scaffolded approach, in which skills build off of one another.

• Arts-Enhanced Curriculum: When classroom teachers use the arts to enrich or support the curriculum. Students are not assessed on arts standards and teachers are not expected to provide arts instruction or have background knowledge in the art form. Rather, both students and teachers approach the art form where they are with their ability. This is the classroom teacher who sings the ABCs to teach the sequence of the alphabet and memorize letters, or the classroom teacher who recites poetry for students to remember historical events.

• Arts-Integrated Curriculum: The Kennedy Center defines this as, “an approach to teaching in which students construct and demonstrate understanding through an art form. Students engage in a creative process, which connects an art form with a subject area and meets evolving objectives in both.” This is learning the water cycle through dance or increase reading comprehension through theater.