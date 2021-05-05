Opinion: Elected leaders shouldn't try to choose voters

From Stevensville to Scobey, Montanans agree that no eligible voter should be turned away at the polls. We know that access to the ballot shouldn’t be impacted by where you live or which political party you support. Unfortunately, Gov. Greg Gianforte and a handful of power-hungry politicians don’t share those values. That disconnect became clear when Gianforte signed House Bill 176, a bill that eliminates Election Day voter registration.
From its beginnings in 2006, Election Day registration allowed more than 60,000 Montanans to exercise their right to vote. For many hard-working folks across our state, Election Day is not just the last day, but the only day that they can make their voice heard. For others, Election Day voter registration is the ultimate fail-safe option and only opportunity to fix administrative errors at the DMV or in the Secretary of State’s Office.
When I used Election Day voter registration in 2020, I fit into the latter category.
My family instilled in me a commitment to my country and community and I’ve voted in every election since I turned 18. When I still hadn’t received my ballot on Election Day 2020, I knew that something must be amiss. I soon found it out there was an administrative error at the DMV, but I was very happy to learn that I could use Election Day voter registration to register and vote on Election Day.
It was clear while I waited in line at the Missoula County Elections Office that voters from across the political spectrum were utilizing the service. Created in 2006, more than 60,000 eligible Montana voters have made use of Election Day voter registration. In 2014, when a group of anti-voter legislators tried to get rid of it, 57% of Montana voters affirmed their support for the service. Whether rural or suburban, Indigenous or white, Republican or Democrat, Montanans time and time again have reaffirmed our belief that for our democracy to work for all of us, every voice must be heard.
House Bill 176 isn’t a blip. HB 176 is part of a pattern of repeated, concerted efforts by a handful of politicians in Helena to consolidate their own power. During this legislative session, lawmakers introduced a multitude of bills that make it harder to vote, tie the hands of local government and law enforcement, and create barriers for citizen-proposed ballot measures. These bills intentionally make it harder for Montanans to have a say in our democracy, because lawmakers in Helena don’t want to be held accountable to the people they purport to represent.
By signing HB 176, Gianforte knows that he is reducing access to the ballot box for eligible Montanans. This is especially disappointing given he had the opportunity to build on the momentum of record-breaking turnout in last year’s election, an election in which he was elected.
Last century, Montanans fought the Copper Kings and won. Now, these modern-day Copper Kings have different faces and names, but they’re using the same tactics. Luckily, I’m confident that Montanans have the same fight in us as we did in the past. Please join me in reminding Governor Gianforte that Montana voters choose their leaders. Leaders don’t choose their voters.
Alexa Morris of Missoula used Election Day voter registration to vote.