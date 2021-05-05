Opinion: Elected leaders shouldn't try to choose voters

It was clear while I waited in line at the Missoula County Elections Office that voters from across the political spectrum were utilizing the service. Created in 2006, more than 60,000 eligible Montana voters have made use of Election Day voter registration. In 2014, when a group of anti-voter legislators tried to get rid of it, 57% of Montana voters affirmed their support for the service. Whether rural or suburban, Indigenous or white, Republican or Democrat, Montanans time and time again have reaffirmed our belief that for our democracy to work for all of us, every voice must be heard.

House Bill 176 isn’t a blip. HB 176 is part of a pattern of repeated, concerted efforts by a handful of politicians in Helena to consolidate their own power. During this legislative session, lawmakers introduced a multitude of bills that make it harder to vote, tie the hands of local government and law enforcement, and create barriers for citizen-proposed ballot measures. These bills intentionally make it harder for Montanans to have a say in our democracy, because lawmakers in Helena don’t want to be held accountable to the people they purport to represent.