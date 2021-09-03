Opinion: Electric vehicles: Think globally, sell locally

Gov. Greg Gianforte recently vetoed legislation that would have raised user fees on electric vehicles to some of the highest in the country. As he noted, the auto industry is moving toward EVs, and so the state needs to prepare for that future.

He's right. Almost 1,000 Montanans already own EVs. And Montana auto dealers are not only selling more of them all the time, they are also investing millions of dollars upgrading their facilities to service the coming generation of reliable, powerful, affordable green vehicles.

And dozens of new EVs are finally coming to market — not just from niche or luxury companies but from virtually all manufacturers. Perhaps most important for the uptake of EVs, next year Ford is unveiling an electric version of its best-selling F-150 truck, at prices starting at around $40,000. And GM, Volvo, Jaguar, Mini and others are even going "EV only" in coming years — dropping internal combustion engines altogether.

These new vehicles could do tremendous good for our environment, obviously, but also for our economy, for working families and local communities. But all that good ultimately depends on customers' satisfaction with their EVs. And history suggests that that satisfaction is going to depend on local auto dealerships to continuing to serve their communities as they have for decades.