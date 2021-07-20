Opinion: Elsie Arntzen must stop playing bureaucratic games and support our students

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is endangering the health of Montana children. For years, the successful Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) program has provided mental and behavioral health services to the neediest students in public schools. These services keep kids safe, make them ready to learn, and support their families and teachers throughout the year.

Montana receives a significant amount of federal funding for students’ mental health through this program, but that funding depends on matching funds from other sources. Until this year, those matching funds were provided by the state of Montana. Legislative Republicans refused to fully fund the program, instead providing just a stopgap that is insufficient to carry schools through the upcoming year.

Deeply concerned about the future of mental health care for Montana students, we and our Democratic colleagues worked across the aisle to reach a compromise intended to carry the CSCT program forward while protecting schools from bureaucratic red tape. We tasked Superintendent Arntzen and her office with seeing this through after the legislative session ended.