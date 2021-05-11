Opinion: Engen has experience Missoula can trust

I write to encourage you to vote for John Engen for mayor on the 2021 ballot.

For those who don’t know me, I’m Amber Sherrill. I am a longtime community volunteer, a mom, a conservation leader and a Missoula City Council member. And I am proud to also now serve as the treasurer of John Engen’s 2021 re-election campaign.

While I have worked with Mayor Engen over the years on conservation projects, I really began to understand the significance of his leadership and his accomplishments as our mayor once I began serving on city council two years ago. I became Engen’s treasurer because he has the experience and leadership skills we all can trust, and that we need going into the next four years.

When I think about the impact of John Engen’s leadership of Missoula, I think about the boldness and vision of purchasing our water company and how great that has been for our community. I think about all the conservation projects he has supported over the years, how he is always balancing our economy and the housing market without ever taking his eye off of what is equitable, and how incredibly thankful I have been to have his experience at the helm during the COVID pandemic, one of the most difficult years in any of our lifetimes.