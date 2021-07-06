Opinion: Engen is a champion for LGBTQ+ Missoulians

Eleven years ago, Missoula became the first city in the state to adopt a non-discrimination ordinance which protected LGBTQ+ people from being discriminated against in employment, housing and access to public accommodations. It’s easy to forget how bold of an action this was in 2010, but I remember well the angry screaming and fear mongering that lasted deep into the early morning the following day.

Despite the threats spewing forward, Mayor John Engen stood fast with LGBTQ+ Missoulians that night because he believed deeply that our community must ensure everyone is equal under the law. He was with us that night and has been with us every day since.

He has been the leader we’ve needed through tough and difficult times for our city. He leads with compassion and is delivering on his vision of a vibrant, safe, healthy and welcoming community. He is the candidate with experience Missoula can trust.

Serving in this last legislative session proved to me that Missoula is the last stand for equality in this state. Out-of-touch politicians trampled the civil rights of Missoula’s LGBTQ+ community, highlighting for me the need for champions like Mayor Engen at the local level. I know John Engen has been and will continue to be our champion.