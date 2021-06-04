Opinion: Enjoy bloom season at Iris Garden

Members of the Missoula Iris Society spent the pandemic year renovating and improving the iris gardens at Fort Missoula. After a one-year hiatus, we’re back to business as usual with the iris show at Southgate Mall on June 12 and our annual rhizome sale on July 31 at the Fort.

I’m one of the gardeners you’ll see out there, and as I’m weeding away, I field questions like “what’s with the tags?” and “what are the Dykes?” The metal tags show the registered name of each iris, with the hybridizer’s name and date of its introduction. The Dykes Medal for Iris is the highest award given by the American Iris Society, and they have honored one iris every year since 1927. We have one of the nation’s largest collections of Dykes champions on display at the MIS garden.

During the quiet quarantine summer, I paused one day to watch a bevy of fourth graders set off with pad and pencil to make "found poems" using the iris names. Shouts of "I need a verb!" and "Look at this one!" put a smile on my face for the rest of the day. Kudos to the teacher, whoever you are. And kudos to the students, who didn’t displace a single tag or step on a single plant.