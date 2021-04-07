Opinion: Ensuring free, fair, accurate elections in Missoula County

Conversely, a recent public records review of voter affirmation envelopes failed to implement any sort of verification process. Instead, reviewers chose to hand-count affirmation envelopes a single time, without any sort of double-check process in place to confirm the accuracy of their count. As one might expect when counting more than 72,000 pieces of paper with no systematic method, their tabulation was inaccurate. The group could have determined the accuracy of their count by, for example, obtaining a report of voters who submitted ballots in the November election, which is a public record available through the Secretary of State’s Office. The list can then be verified by contacting each voter to confirm they submitted a ballot. This is time-intensive research, but it would produce a more accurate finding. The group choose not to pursue this or any other method of verification.