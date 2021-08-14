Opinion: Expand legal immigration to boost economy

And it’s important to remember that immigrants don’t take jobs from natives. But immigrants do rent apartments, buy food, and spend much of their money in the United States. Some immigrants do send a part of their incomes overseas to their families, but even that money eventually comes back to the United States in the form of exports to those countries.

American economic growth has been slower in the last few decades, partly due to lower population growth. Americans are having fewer children and immigration rates were moderating even before President Trump took office. This is a big problem because countries with shrinking populations don’t innovate or grow as much as countries with booming ones.

Fewer people leads to a smaller number of businesses founded, less innovation, and fewer consumers to fuel growth. Immigration can help reverse this decline. Reducing unemployment benefits and other welfare payments can also help get Americans back into the workforce. Perversely, unemployment benefits and some welfare benefits pay workers when they don’t work, often delaying their re-entry to the workforce.