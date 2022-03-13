Opinion: Expenditure should be put to vote

A recent Missoulian story Missoula, "Missoula County nearing interlocal agreement on Federal Building" (Missoulian, Feb. 9) reported the City of Missoula and Missoula County are set to take over ownership of the Federal Building in downtown Missoula as early as this fall and are planning to spend as much as $40 million to upgrade the building.

For perspective, the Russell Smith Courthouse is directly across the street from the Federal Building. The Russell Smith houses the U.S. District Court as well as some other federal agencies. The U.S. District Court was once located in the Federal Building, but in 1995 it moved to the Russell Smith. In 1995, space was limited in the Federal Building due to numerous other Federal agencies being located there. Those other agencies have since moved, leaving adequate space in the now nearly empty Federal Building.

According to tax records, the Russell Smith is privately owned and is less than half the size of the Federal Building, yet the Federal government pays tens of thousands of dollars every month to lease the Russell Smith while planning to abandon the Federal Building.

The Missoulian reported that the value of the Federal Building is $15 million with $40 million in rehabilitation needed. The value assigned to the Russell Smith by the State of Montana is $8.718 million and it needs no rehabilitation. It is doubtful that the Federal Building will every be worth the $40 million that the city and county plan to spend on it.

In comparison, in 2017 a new state-of-the-art six story bank building with three levels of parking, taking up an entire city block was completed in downtown Missoula with a reported cost of $29 million. Last year, the Missoulian reported that a local beverage distributor had built a new 110,000 square foot state of the art facility for $20 million. That is half of the projected $40 Million cost to upgrade the Federal building.

The cost of land is a big part of the total cost of construction, yet in September of 2019, the Missoula County Commissioners donated four acres of land next to the Detention Center for the development of a low income and supportive housing project. At that time, real estate professionals estimated the value of that land to be $2.5 million. Those four acres could have been the site of a state-of-the-art City-County facility with room for adequate parking instead of spending $40 million to refurbish the antiquated Federal Building with little to no parking.

One City administrator is trying to justify taking ownership of the Federal Building because the city’s population has nearly tripled since city hall was built. He is quoted in a Missoulian story as saying as the city increases in population, the demand for services increases, requiring more employees and more space.

However, over the past two years during the pandemic, the city and county have retained all of their employees while most of them worked at least part time, remotely from home proving that less and not more office space is needed.

Forbes predicts that by 2025, an estimated 70% of the workforce in the United States will be working remotely at least five days a month. So, while the rest of the country moves to working remotely, using less office space, it seems the city and county are moving backwards.

It seems fiscally irresponsible for the federal government to abandon a federal building while at the same time continuing to pay tens of thousands of dollars in rent to a private entity on a building directly across the street and it seems fiscally irresponsible for the city and county to accept ownership of the Federal Building and spend $40 million to gain more office space when the rest of the county is moving to remote work, requiring less office space.

If the city and county are to accept the Federal Building and spend $40 million to make it inhabitable, an expenditure of this size and scope should be put in front of voters to approve, not just rubber-stamped by city and county officials.

Keith Koprivica has lived and worked in Missoula for over 40 years. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Montana.

