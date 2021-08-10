Opinion: Federal actions threaten Montana’s way of life

Montana is a vast state with a landscape populated by large mountain ranges, crystal-clear lakes and lively ecosystems — we are not known as Big Sky Country for nothing.

Amid all this biodiversity is an abundance of natural resources that have long powered Montana’s homes and businesses and brought in millions in revenue annually for our communities. However, recent federal proposals regarding oil and gas leasing and taxes threaten the benefits that the energy industry brings to Montana, potentially impeding our way of life and harming the livelihoods of everyday workers across our state.

As a born-and-bred Montanan and current member of the Montana House of Representatives, I am concerned over the energy approach that is being taken by federal officials. I was disappointed to see the Keystone XL pipeline canceled, which, coupled with the temporary pause in federal oil and gas drilling permits, has cost our state millions and reduced our nation’s energy independence. Federal proposals on increasing taxes to raise funds for infrastructure — specifically raising the corporate tax from 21% to 28% and the Global Intangible Low Tax Income (GILTI) rate from 10.5% to 21% — also have me worried, as these changes could imperil American companies at a time when they need support, not additional financial burden.