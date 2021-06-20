Opinion: Fee increases hike price of affordable homes

The recent announcement by the city of Missoula detailing increased development fees perfectly framed our local government’s lack of self-awareness concerning affordable housing.

The city used the figure of 15% as the amount of the increase in development fees charged. None of the articles I read mentioned two more significant city fee increases. These are an increase in the sewer development fee and a new water development fee.

The minimum sewer development fee has gone from $1,400 to $2,163. The new minimum water development fee is $1,777.

The most recent single family residence construction permit I bought was for a 600-square-foot home on Missoula’s Northside, a neighborhood platted over 100 years ago. I paid a total $3,604 in planning and permitting fees. With the new or increased sewer and water fees, I would have paid $6,144, an increase of 70%.

The city, in these two fees, just raised the price of the affordable homes I am building by about $3,000. City fees will now represent a significant portion of construction costs, more than the doors and windows combined! These fees are structured so that they a greater portion of smaller house construction costs than mansions on the hill.