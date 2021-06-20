Opinion: Fee increases hike price of affordable homes

The recent announcement by the city of Missoula detailing increased development fees perfectly framed our local government’s lack of self-awareness concerning affordable housing.
The city used the figure of 15% as the amount of the increase in development fees charged. None of the articles I read mentioned two more significant city fee increases. These are an increase in the sewer development fee and a new water development fee.
The minimum sewer development fee has gone from $1,400 to $2,163. The new minimum water development fee is $1,777.
The most recent single family residence construction permit I bought was for a 600-square-foot home on Missoula’s Northside, a neighborhood platted over 100 years ago. I paid a total $3,604 in planning and permitting fees. With the new or increased sewer and water fees, I would have paid $6,144, an increase of 70%.
The city, in these two fees, just raised the price of the affordable homes I am building by about $3,000. City fees will now represent a significant portion of construction costs, more than the doors and windows combined! These fees are structured so that they a greater portion of smaller house construction costs than mansions on the hill.
The specious reasoning used for these increased fees is to pay for more staff. Why is Development Services expected to self-fund its payroll? Are other city departments similarly burdened?
Wait times of 10-12 weeks for a single-family residence permit were cited as the reason for increased staffing. In reality, a perfect storm of staff retirements and low offering wages left planning positions unfilled. After the head of Development Services resigned, the city was unable to fill the position for over a year. Throw in a pandemic year of remote work and the increased permitting times at Development Services are the logical consequence.
Many people and organizations across Missoula are doing great work to make housing more affordable. We all need to reflect at times on that work to ensure our practices are helping us achieve our goals. The city should review the fees it charges affordable new construction.
If these fees are indeed necessary, the city should look to somehow rebate qualified homebuyers these fees or structure them to be less of a burden on affordable housing.
Hank Trotter is a local builder, developer and realtor. He is a member of the city of Missoula’s Impact Fee Advisory Committee.