Opinion: Feeling betrayed by America's leaders

In 2008, Michelle Obama famously said that, for the first time in her adult life, she was proud of her country, because she felt like hope was finally making a comeback.
Well, for the first time in my adult life, I am ashamed of my country, because its so-called “leaders” have completely and thoroughly betrayed the trust of those who have put their faith in her. And my heart is truly broken because of it.
For in the Afghanistan debacle, we’ve seen America’s “leaders” — our leaders! — break their oaths of office. From President Biden on down through Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of Defense Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley, the Service Secretaries and their chiefs of staff and countless others, upon entering office, all these “leaders” — our supposed betters — swore an oath to “well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office” upon which they were about to enter. Well? Faithfully? They lied! These cowardly “leaders” fecklessly broke faith with and betrayed the trust of those who had put their faith and trust in an America they thought they knew.
- They betrayed an unknown number of American citizens left behind in Afghanistan, who thought their leaders would move heaven and earth to keep them and their families safe in a country that now just wants them dead!
- They betrayed the rest of us Americans by lying to us for years about the actual conditions on the ground in Afghanistan and then leaving behind arms and equipment that our enemies can now use against us.
- They betrayed our Afghan allies, who thought they had the protection of our country, but who now have to hide in fear of their lives and the lives of their families.
- They betrayed our other allies around the world as well, who now have seen an America that will promise anything but in the end deliver nothing.
The damage done by this betrayal is inestimable. America now sits alone, untrusted by our allies and ridiculed by our enemies. Worse, I and many of my fellow service members — and we are legion — now feel that our “leaders” have rendered worthless the blood, sweat and tears and treasure we invested through our service over the years.
I served in the U.S. military for over 28 years. I missed the birth of my eldest daughter in 1973 because of a remote tour in Turkey. I put my life on the line over 150 times flying reconnaissance around enemy countries that, given the opportunity, would have readily shot us out of the air in a heartbeat. All this, and for what? To witness today the scorn and ridicule of both our allies and our enemies? To see our national treasure plundered? I served for this? For my part, it feels like 28 years of military service have gone up in dust, smoke and ashes, just like that! Worthless! Worthless because those in whom I swore to put “my true faith and allegiance” have proven themselves thoroughly unworthy of that faith and allegiance.
The Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fi!” — Semper Fidelis, or Always Faithful — no longer applies to America. America has a new motto now: “Nunquam Fidelis.” Never Faithful!
From this day forward, how will I and others know when America’s “leaders,” both civilian and military, lie to me? Simple: when their lips move. I will never trust another word these feckless, ineffectual charlatans say. Never!
Jeff Tschida is a retired Air Force chief master sergeant and former Missoula resident who now lives in Polson.