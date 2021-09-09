Opinion: Feeling betrayed by America's leaders

The damage done by this betrayal is inestimable. America now sits alone, untrusted by our allies and ridiculed by our enemies. Worse, I and many of my fellow service members — and we are legion — now feel that our “leaders” have rendered worthless the blood, sweat and tears and treasure we invested through our service over the years.

I served in the U.S. military for over 28 years. I missed the birth of my eldest daughter in 1973 because of a remote tour in Turkey. I put my life on the line over 150 times flying reconnaissance around enemy countries that, given the opportunity, would have readily shot us out of the air in a heartbeat. All this, and for what? To witness today the scorn and ridicule of both our allies and our enemies? To see our national treasure plundered? I served for this? For my part, it feels like 28 years of military service have gone up in dust, smoke and ashes, just like that! Worthless! Worthless because those in whom I swore to put “my true faith and allegiance” have proven themselves thoroughly unworthy of that faith and allegiance.